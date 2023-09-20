Teacher buys balloon for 4-year-old student — and it was a total fail

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer accidentally ordered penis-shaped drinking straws for her kids earlier this year.

“Really thought I bought the kid-friendly Valentine pack…” Dylan captioned an Instagram post.

Now, Britta Rieser, a preschool director in Sudbury, Massachusetts, is sharing her unintentionally hilarious purchase.

“Winning,” Rieser wrote on Facebook. “One of my teachers asked if I could run out and grab a birthday balloon for one of the 4 year olds in her class. This is what I selected, paid for, loaded into my car, got out of the my car, and delivered to the classroom. I swear I didn’t even notice.”

The birthday balloon preschool director Britta Rieser purchased for a 4 year old boy. Courtesy Britta Rieser

“Happy birthday Grandpa!” reads the balloon that Rieser chose for a little boy celebrating his fourth trip around the sun.

It’s a story that will never get old.

“I was in a rush and I literally grabbed the first balloon I saw that said, ‘Happy Birthday.’ It never occurred to me that it might say something else,” Rieser tells TODAY.com. “And the funniest thing is, I scanned it myself at checkout."

Rieser returned to the Sudbury Cooperative Preschool with the balloon in hand, and delivered it to the child's classroom.

Later that day, she received a text from teacher Lana Ames. It read, “Really?? Are you kidding me?”

Rieser was confused. What was she referring to? Then Ames sent Rieser a photo of the balloon. Whoops!

“I burst out laughing,” she says. “We were all in tears. How did I miss it!?"

Rieser is in good company. Dylan had the NSFW straws and Rebecca Fisher, a mom in the United Kingdom, sent her daughter to school with a postcard that featured a Roman vase decorated with penises.

“We were absolutely mortified. Especially when they said that the children passed it around the classroom,” Fisher previously told TODAY.com. “But the teachers thought it was funny! They said they had a laugh about it, which was quite a relief.”

Last year, a Nebraska mom went viral after her 5-year-old daughter gave her teacher a NSFW card that she had picked without her mom’s knowledge.

“A best friend you can have sex with,” the meant-for-adults card read on the outside. “How great is that?"