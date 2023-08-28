IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Amazon home hacks you didn’t know you needed — starting at $6

Snake or bacon? See terrified triplet toddlers debate mysterious object on kitchen floor

"It's clearly a snacon."
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

With seven kids under the age of 6, Utah mom Alyssa McEwen jokes that she should wear a GoPro camera on her chest.

“My kids are pretty hilarious. There’s always something happening in our house,” McEwen, 30, tells TODAY.com.

Case in point: The great “Snake or Bacon?” debate.

In a now-viral Instagram video, McEwen’s 3-year-old triplets are shown arguing in their kitchen. Georgia Kate and her brother Staten are convinced there’s a snake curled up on the floor, while their sister Miley Mae is adamant that it’s bacon.

Though Miley Mae insists it’s bacon — she’s the one who appears most afraid. 

“If it’s bacon, why don’t you hold it?” McEwen teases in the clip, to which a terrified Miley Mae replies, “No! I don’t want to!”

At one point, Georgia Kate observes that “it’s sleeping,” while Staten notes that he likes the way it moves. 

“It’s clearly a snacon,” one person joked in the comments.

Added another, “On this episode of ‘snake or bacon.’”

“A trusty dog will protect everyone from the awful snacon,” another person wrote — and they have a good point.

McEwen tells TODAY.com she was feeding her 2-month-old baby boy, Aussie, when she noticed the triplets were in the midst of a heated conversation

“I don’t think they’ve ever seen a snake before. The only thing I can think of is there is this new series on Disney Plus called, ‘Something Bit Me,’ and the older kids have been watching that,” McEwen says, with a laugh.

McEwen describes Georgia Kate — team snake — as being “pretty goofy,” and “more of a follower than a leader.” Miley Mae — team bacon — is the “commander of the ship.”

“I deleted a few of the comments that said I was a bad parent for letting them get that scared,” McEwen says. “But they knew they weren’t going to be harmed. It was all in good fun.” 


Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.