Snake or bacon? See terrified triplet toddlers debate mysterious object on kitchen floor

With seven kids under the age of 6, Utah mom Alyssa McEwen jokes that she should wear a GoPro camera on her chest.

“My kids are pretty hilarious. There’s always something happening in our house,” McEwen, 30, tells TODAY.com.

Case in point: The great “Snake or Bacon?” debate.

In a now-viral Instagram video, McEwen’s 3-year-old triplets are shown arguing in their kitchen. Georgia Kate and her brother Staten are convinced there’s a snake curled up on the floor, while their sister Miley Mae is adamant that it’s bacon.

Though Miley Mae insists it’s bacon — she’s the one who appears most afraid.

“If it’s bacon, why don’t you hold it?” McEwen teases in the clip, to which a terrified Miley Mae replies, “No! I don’t want to!”

At one point, Georgia Kate observes that “it’s sleeping,” while Staten notes that he likes the way it moves.

“It’s clearly a snacon,” one person joked in the comments.

Added another, “On this episode of ‘snake or bacon.’”

“A trusty dog will protect everyone from the awful snacon,” another person wrote — and they have a good point.

McEwen tells TODAY.com she was feeding her 2-month-old baby boy, Aussie, when she noticed the triplets were in the midst of a heated conversation

“I don’t think they’ve ever seen a snake before. The only thing I can think of is there is this new series on Disney Plus called, ‘Something Bit Me,’ and the older kids have been watching that,” McEwen says, with a laugh.

McEwen describes Georgia Kate — team snake — as being “pretty goofy,” and “more of a follower than a leader.” Miley Mae — team bacon — is the “commander of the ship.”

“I deleted a few of the comments that said I was a bad parent for letting them get that scared,” McEwen says. “But they knew they weren’t going to be harmed. It was all in good fun.”