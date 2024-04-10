Oliver Hudson on feeling 'envy' of sister Kate's career: ‘I’m not afraid to admit that’

Oliver Hudson isn’t afraid to admit he’s envious at times of his siblings’ Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell’s fame and opportunities.

The 47-year-old actor spoke with Robyn Lively, Blake Lively’s older sister, about feeling like their family members have bigger careers during the April 7 episode of his “Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson” podcast.

“There’s parts of me that wish I was further along, that wish that I chose career a little bit more over fun,” he told Robyn Lively. “I look at my sister, my brother, you have Blake ... there’s always a part of me that’s like, ‘F--- man, Why can’t I do that? I want to do a role like that, I want to work with people like that. I want to make that kind of money. I don’t want to be hustling for everything.’”

He added, “Not that it takes away from how I feel about them, my love for them and my gratitude and how happy I am for their success, but I’m not afraid to admit that I have envy.”

Robyn Lively, 52, said that she, as an actor herself, understands. However, she noted that Blake Lively’s life “is a lot.”

“That hustle is real,” she said. “My sister’s life is a lot. It’s a lot of work to maintain that.”

Robyn Lively added that out of her acting family, which also includes actor parents Ernie and Elaine Lively, the “Gossip Girl” star’s huge career was “unexpected.”

Robyn Lively and Blake Lively attend the Michael Kors fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Chelsea on Feb. 13, 2024. Taylor Hill / WireImage

“Of all of us, she was the most unexpected one to hit that kind of fame because she so was shy. She was very shy,” Robyn Lively said. “It just happened and we cannot believe it. But she and I, she’s my best friend. We are so close.”

Oliver Hudson, however, mentioned that he doesn’t want his sister Kate Hudson’s level of fame. “That’s too gnarly, too intrusive,” he said, but joked he’d take her money.

Robyn Lively added that Blake Lively, 36, is a “mama bear” and family comes first amid her high level of fame and success.

“It’s a totally different life, it’s a totally different world. I don’t know if I could handle that, I really don’t,” she said of handling fame, family and her career. But Robyn Lively did say she has some feelings of wanting certain bigger opportunities that her sister gets.

“Do I have those same feelings where I’m like, ‘Ugh she’s getting to work with so-and-so,’ that’s so amazing? But honestly, I am so proud of her. Everything she’s gotten and she has, she’s earned,” Robyn Lively said. “I don’t have that piece where I’m envious and wishing it were me. In a healthy way, I do think oh I would die to work with so-and-so. That I do, because I’ve been in this industry for so long.”

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and her children, actress Kate Hudson and actor Oliver Hudson, attend the film premiere of the romantic comedy "Raising Helen" on May 26, 2004 at the El Capitan Theatre, in Hollywood, California. Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Oliver Hudson added that he’s so grateful for his career, but sometimes sister Kate Hudson, 44, and half-sibling Wyatt Russell, 37, “work with cool creative people” and get to really dig into their acting.

Oliver and Kate Hudson's parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. Hawn shares Wyatt Russell with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

During a previous episode of “Sibling Revelry,” Oliver Hudson previously said he felt “unprotected” at times when he was with his mom as a child. In a follow-up episode, he clarified that his comments were taken out of context and that “it’s more about sort of my child feelings in that moment rather than me and how I feel about Mom as a parent.”

“I don’t know who I would be without my mother,” he added. “I can’t even fathom it. The love that I have for her and the respect and the reverence that I have for her is beyond anything. So, it was just completely taken out of context.”