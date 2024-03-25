Oliver Hudson opens up about childhood 'trauma' he experienced with mom Goldie Hawn

Oliver Hudson opened up about the hardships of growing up with famous and separated parents.

The actor, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said in the March 18 episode of his “Sibling Revelry” podcast with sister Kate Hudson, that he felt “unprotected” at times when he was with his mom.

After his parents separated, Oliver Hudson said his stepfather, Kurt Russell, raised him after his dad “wasn’t there.”

“My mom was gonna sort of, you know, be easy breezy because she was always the constant in my life. It totally flipped on its head. My mother was the one that came up the most,” he said while recounting his experience with the Hoffman Process, a therapeutic retreat.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time. So I felt unprotected at times.”

Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn at the "The Christmas Chronicles" premiere on Nov, 12, 2018 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

Hawn and Bill Hudson were married from 1976 to 1982, but separated in 1980. They share Oliver and Kate Hudson. Hawn would go on to date Kurt Russell in 1983. The two have been together ever since and share 37-year-old son Wyatt Russell. Kurt Russell is also father to son Boston Russell from his first marriage to Season Hubley.

However, Oliver Hudson said there was some instability for him growing up.

“She would be working in a way or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother,” he continued, adding that this “was my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and who needed her to be there.”

Oliver Hudson said that Hawn “just wasn’t” there for him sometimes, despite being there more than his dad.

“And she just wasn’t sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there,” the actor explained. “But when I was with him, it was incredible. He paid attention to me. We played softball, we played basketball, we were on the beach, he taught me to fish. I mean, he was so present, but he just was never there.”

Oliver Hudson has had a tumultuous relationship with his father. Back in 2015, he posted a throwback photo of him, Kate and Bill Judson. He captioned the photo, “Happy abandonment day.”

Bill Hudson did not take the post lightly, telling The Mail in an interview shortly after, “I say to them now, ‘I set you free.’ I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own.”

He even suggested they stop using his last name.

However, in 2018, Oliver Hudson said in an interview with “Larry King Now” that he was trying to mend their relationship with their estranged dad.

In the March 18 podcast episode, Oliver Hudson shared how he was undergoing the Hoffman Process to better understand his trauma and feelings towards his parents.

“The forgiveness and the compassion that you feel towards them at the end of this process is unbelievable, because then you realize that they’re only repeating the s--- that they went through, you know, with their parents,” Oliver Hudson.. “The forgiveness of my father was huge, because his dad left him when he was 5 years old in the middle of the night, gone.”

“You know, my dad didn’t do exactly that, but essentially he bailed,” he continued. “So I can’t always help but think when we’re parenting, like, ‘What am I imprinting upon (my kids)?’”

Oliver Hudson and wife Erinn Bartlett share three kids together.

Meanwhile, over the years, Kate and Oliver Hudson have spoken about their love for their stepfather and have celebrated his birthday and Father's Day with sweet posts.