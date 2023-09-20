It’s a boy? Nope. It’s a girl? Not quite.

It’s an adorable, precious ... touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson celebrated scoring his first career NFL touchdown with a unique photo shoot, styled exactly like a newborn photo shoot but with a football instead of a baby.

“after 3yrs of trying… it’s finally here🍼🏈” he posted Sept. 18 on Instagram, adding the hash tag #firstcareertouchdown.

The pictures feature Granson, 25, dolled up in a cardigan with a flower tucked behind his ear, lovingly holding his football like it’s his baby, swaddling it in a towel and looking at it with adoration. Girlfriend Daisy Foko also appears in a few shots.

Granson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Gardner Minshew in the second quarter of their team’s 31-20 victory over the Houston Texans last weekend.

“Come on man 😭,” Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson wrote on Granson’s post.

“welcome Baby Ky Ky 😂,” teammate Isaiah Kaufusi commented.

“BRO 💀😭,” the Colts official team account wrote.

“There’s nothing quite like that first time! We’re so happy for you, Kylen!” commented the Wilson company, which supplies the official footballs for the NFL.

“I’m so blessed to be able to support Kylen during this time. Thank you my love for bringing such happiness into our lives,” Foko wrote.

Granson is in his third season in the NFL, all with the Colts. The team selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has seven catches for 55 yards and the one touchdown so far this season.