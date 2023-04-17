Jenna Bush Hager shares the ‘sweet’ way her parents indulge her kids 

Former President George and Laura Bush aren't regular grandparents — they're cool grandparents.

During an on-air round of "Social Dilemmas," a game that gets to the bottom of social predicaments submitted by viewers, TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager posed a scenario to Reba McEntire, who was filling in for Hoda Kotb.

"My daughter is mad at me because she says I watch her sister's kids more than hers. Truth is her sister's kids are much better behaved. How can I tell her without hurting her feelings?" the question read.

Immediately Jenna asked, "Is this from my parents? Did my parents submit this?"

McEntire was quick to add her advice on the topic.

"If her kids don't really respect her place or surroundings, that should have been taken care of a long time ago," McEntire said. "Grandma needs to be taking over and disciplining. Is this what happens with ya'll?"

Jenna immediately responded "no."

"My parents do the opposite," Jenna said of the Bush's approach to disciplining their grandkids. "They kind of break up the schedules. They're like 'Sure you can have our iPad all morning. You want ice cream for breakfast? Sure.'"

Jenna, who is mom to Mila, 10, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3, says that after her kids spend time with their grandparents, there is work to do.

"We have to kind of retrain them," she said of getting her three kids back on their schedules. "I think they think the grandparents' job is to be as fun as possible.”

Reba then shared her own story about her son, Shelby, visiting his grandparents and being able to decorate the Christmas tree however he wanted.

"They spoil them rotten then give them back to you with a grin," McEntire said.

Jenna, whose twin sister Barbara welcomed her first baby in September 2021, added that it can be complicated with siblings.

"I think you think 'Oh my gosh does she prefer the other one? Does mom care more about the other one?' When it's probably just the ages of kids," Jenna said of her mom, Laura.

She continued, "I have kids that are 10, 7, and 3, and that's a lot for 75-year-old parents to handle. And my sister has one baby who doesn't really move. It's not personal necessarily."