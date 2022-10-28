Getting hit by a car is actually the biggest danger on Halloween

Do parents get spooked on Halloween? Between costume mishaps, candy allergies and distracted drivers, we sure do.

Former New York City Police Detective Mike Sapraicone knows how to make the spookiest day of the year a lot safer.

"Be vigilant, stay in groups and use common sense," Sapraicone, the president of Squad Security, a global protection agency, told Vicky Nguyen, senior consumer investigative correspondent for NBC News.

The biggest danger to kids on Halloween is car accidents, according to Johns Hopkins research, and getting hit by a car. Number one: Make sure children's costumes are visible in the dark — according to a 2019 research letter published in the journal Pediatrics, Halloween increases the risk of pedestrian fatalities given evening celebrations that sometimes involve alcohol, costumes that obstruct vision and lots of kids in the streets.

"The important thing is, you don’t have a mask on," said Sapraicone.

Wear face paint rather than masks that block vision, hearing or the mouth or nose. Bright colors such as white and neon or glow-in-the-dark technology make it easier to be spotted by adults in cars.

Drivers should be "extra vigilant," said Sapraicone.

"I would turn the radio off, put my phone on airplane mode and go under the speed limit in residential areas," he suggested. "It’s dark and kids (are) running and crossing the street. Always go extra slow."

People giving out candy should be alert on Halloween, too.

Scary home decorations amplify up the ambiance, but props that don't cover front doors, windows or security cameras are wiser.

"It always concerns me if something’s blocking your vision so you can see us coming to your door (or) standing in your backyard," noted Sapraicone.

The former law enforcement expert also has a hot take on older kids trick-or-treating unchaperoned: Sorry, teens.

"I don’t like any age where you should go by yourself," he said. "I always think it’s good to keep track of kids and (for) somebody (to) be with them and watching them."

If you're comfortable with your teen attending haunted houses or Halloween parties without you, have them travel in groups, avoid crowded venues and note the location of exits when they arrive.

Remind teens to never accept drinks from strangers or leave beverages unattended where they could potentially be spiked with illegal substances.

Older kids should share their location with parents and use a ride-share app or ask a trusted friend to be a designated driver.

And for parents fearful of suspicious-looking or potentially tampered candy, know there's little evidence to support that fear..

Children's food allergies, however, are more common. Inspect your kid's bucket for concerning candy and toss it (or eat it yourself!).