IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hot List: 7 products everyone on the internet is talking about right now

Family rents a cottage for a night, finds their son’s doppelgänger in an old painting on the wall

"Mum, they’ve got a picture of Barney on the wall.”
/ Source: TODAY
By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

The Stevenson family was driving home from a ski vacation in the mountains when they stopped at a countryside Airbnb.

“Our children were starting to argue in the backseat, so I found a little cottage for us to stay overnight,” Jenny Stevenson tells TODAY.com

After dropping their bags, the family, who live in Sweden, began to explore the creaky, old house that was covered in antique floral wallpaper.

Jenny says she felt a chill run down her spine when she noticed the guest bedroom locked from the outside. Then her daughter made an even more spooky discovery.

Jenny and her husband, Jethro, were sitting down for dinner with their children, Dita, 14, Morty, 11, and Barney, 8, when they noticed a print on the wall of a painting by Swedish artist Carl Larsson, who died in 1919.

“My daughter said, ‘Mum, they’ve got a picture of Barney on the wall!'” Jenny recalls.

Everyone at the table, including Barney, agreed. The resemblance was uncanny. The little girl in the print could be Barney's twin sister.

“That expression she’s making in the painting, Barney pulls that face all the time,” Jenny says. “I’ll ask him to smile for a picture and he gets a very intense, serious look.” 

Jenny shared a side-by-side comparison of Barney and the young girl in the painting with her Twitter followers.

"Just arrived at our secluded rural B&B to find a painting of our youngest child depicted as a small girl," Jenny wrote on April 8. "There’s absolutely no terrifying precedent for this, so it’s probably fine."

One person overlaid the two images, showing how the faces are nearly identical, and shared the result on Jenny's thread.

“Is it too late to find another place to stay…?” they wrote.

But Jenny found the whole thing amusing. 

“We’re logic-based people, so we thought it was funny,” she says. 

“Though I did think about using the outside bedroom door lock, though,” she jokes. “Just in case Barney became possessed in the night!” 

Related video:

Child goes viral for her friendship with a creepy doll

Oct. 20, 202202:56
Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Rachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. She was previously a senior editor at Us Weekly. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.