A dying Detroit Lions fan sports blue hair to root for his team from his hospice bed

The Detroit Lions are one of only four teams to have never won a Super Bowl. Until this season, they had only won one playoff game in their history. But diehard fans like Jeff Benjamin and his father are convinced that that the Vince Lombardi trophy belongs to the Motor City this year.

Last week, Benjamin posted an image of his father on social media, along with the caption: "My Dad in hospice got his hair dyed for the @Lions playoff run. A lifelong Lions fan hoping for the best."

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been known to sport blue hair himself, was so touched by the story that he sent Benjamin's father a signed football jersey, according to the National Football League.

A number of commenters reflected on just how major a Super Bowl win would be for Detroit:

"Lions need to win a Super Bowl, it would cause generational healing in Michigan."

"so many elderly lions fans who have waited their whole lives for a super bowl appearance. if that doesn’t fuel the lions idk what will"

"This has me in all sorts of feels. So so awesome. 💙🦁🥲 Mega Saints⚜️ fan here hoping Dan and the boys take this one!"

Benjamin, wearing a big smile, posted a second image of his blue-haired father yesterday as he celebrated the big win.

Unsurprisingly, St. Brown was instrumental in helping the Lions win the game with a crucial touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. The Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship on Sunday, Jan. 28. It could be the season of a lifetime for so many Detroit fans, like Jeff Benjamin and his father.

CORRECTION (Jan. 22, 2024, 1:53 p.m.): A previous version of the story misstated that the Detroit Lions team was founded in 1967. That was the year of the first Super Bowl. The team was officially moved to Detroit and named the lions in 1934.