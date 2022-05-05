I felt vaguely hopeful as I stalked through the cemetery. The sky was clear and the air was crisp. Dead leaves announced my footfalls. It was New Year’s Day of 2012 and I was thinking about new beginnings. One of the gravestones, I was sure, held what I was looking for. As I crisscrossed the rows of markers, I kept double-checking the map my father had given me. It was made of yellow paper and had my father’s handwritten notes pinpointing my mother’s final resting place. No one had studied this map in three decades.

At my side that day was my fiancé. We’d taken a cab from our home in Queens to Holy Cross Cemetery in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn. She urged me to get some flowers before we left, but I figured they must sell them near our destination. I was wrong. Inside the cemetery gates the manicured grounds were populated with stunning gravestones bearing the names of former mayors and mobsters. But the surrounding area offered no amenities to the grieving. After 30 minutes of looking for somewhere to buy flowers, we gave up and went in, empty-handed.

We were there, in large part, because my fiancé was curious about my mother. I also wanted to “introduce” my future wife to my mother. It seemed a bit weird, but important. We prowled the section of the cemetery that my father had indicated and studied every marker. Then we studied them again. My eyes darted about desperately until I realized the unthinkable: My mother’s name was not there. All we found on the gravestone in question was the name of my grandmother, Marie.

Let me explain.

My mother, Mary Ann, died of spinal cancer when I was 9 years old. People speak of battling cancer. My mother never had a fighting chance. The tumors were crushing her spinal cord. One cold December night she was rushed from our home in an ambulance and never came back. We went to the cemetery for her funeral and, from what I remember, we never returned.

The author (right) with his late mother and his brother. Courtesy Jared Crawford

My father did the best he could to raise us. But he worked nights. In reality, my brother, Adam, and I raised ourselves. We cooked and cleaned and did our homework. Our father would check it and leave us notes in a big brown plastic binder. Parenting by correspondence.

Back in the graveyard, three decades later, I was in shock. I pulled out my cell phone on the spot and called my dad. He must have known this call was coming ever since he handed me that map. When I asked him why mom’s gravestone didn’t have her name on it he gave me the answer he always gave when it came to his late wife: “I don’t know, son. It was so long ago.”

That usually led me to change the subject. My father had been through so much. But this time, a plea of amnesia wasn’t good enough. Not from where I was standing.

“C’mon, Dad. How come you never told me?” I asked.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I had a lot going on.”

What he had going on was the end of his wife’s grueling illness, a mountain of medical bills, two brokenhearted boys to raise and a long-standing feud with his father-in-law. This last problem, I believe, was behind my mother’s unmarked grave. Years of mutual dislike came to a head when she died. Apparently, she had wanted to be cremated. But my dad didn’t have the strength to fight my grandfather, who insisted she be buried in the family plot. After she was laid to rest no one took the extra step to put her name on the stone.

I had to accept that no one was going to give me a proper answer for what happened. My grandfather passed not long after my mother. My father never remarried. I saw no point in pressing him to remember when all he wanted to do was forget. When I told my brother what I had found in the cemetery he quickly resolved that it was what it was and there was nothing that could be done to change it. A survivor’s response.

But this knowledge gnawed at me. I felt as if something of great consequence had been overlooked. It would be easy to say it’s clearly not that important if none of my mom’s friends or family, including her youngest son, had visited her grave just once in all those years. Fair enough.

The author's late mother. Courtesy Jared Crawford

Here’s the thing: All my life my mother’s friends have told me I remind them of her. That I look just like her. That she and I had the same sense of humor. Maybe there was even more that we shared. I wish I knew. So, while my family didn’t need to remember, I did. I thought that if I was planning on becoming a good husband, and hopefully a father someday, I should also try to be a good son.

The woman at the cemetery sounded exhausted when I called, as if she spent her days being henpecked by all the widows of the late husbands in her care. Then I told her my story and the veneer cracked. She gave me the numbers of memorial companies that work on gravestones. The one I chose sent me an estimate along with some paperwork. Among the papers was an affidavit I needed to sign confirming that I was related to the owner of the plot — a long lost, long dead cousin.

The whole thing took me months to complete. I’m not sure why. Maybe I was waiting for someone to stand with me, to care as much as I did. But that didn’t happen. My brother did offer to pay half the cost because it was important to me. The gap in how we have dealt with the loss of our mother is wide and flows in opposite directions. Or maybe it was the finality of it all. Having something actually written in stone. If I let them take chisel to stone then I would finally have to let her go.