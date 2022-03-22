This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Kristina Miller is the mother of Harry Miller, the former Ohio State offensive lineman who recently announced he would be medically retiring from football, and who appeared on TODAY this week to discuss his mental health struggles and share a message to others who are struggling. Here, his mother opens up about what the journey was like from her perspective — and how we can all better support student athletes.

Seeing your child in so much pain, like I have with Harry, is nearly unbearable. As a surgical technologist, I’ve scrubbed in the operating room for over 30 years — I’m used to seeing a problem and fixing a problem. Depression doesn’t work that way. When Harry called that late Tuesday night last August to say he “couldn’t do this anymore,” our family flipped into crisis mode. I can’t say I was surprised, exactly. I had been worried about his mental health.

I packed a bag, jumped in my car and drove from our home in Georgia to Ohio at 3 a.m. to be with Harry and offer support. In the meantime, I instructed Harry to meet with his coach — Ryan Day of the Ohio State football program — as soon as possible. They arranged to meet the following day.

Former Ohio State football player with his mother, Kristina Miller, who wrote an essay for TODAY about helping her son with his mental health struggles. Courtesy Kristina Miller

When I arrived in Ohio, I had no idea how long I would stay; it turned out to be six weeks for that visit. We quickly fell into a comfortable routine: cooking, listening to music and going for long walks by the river while Harry received the professional care he so desperately needed. I asked Harry if he wanted to come home to finish school — that was a hard no. He loves Ohio State, he loves learning, he loves engineering, and he expressed how his classes were actually a welcome distraction that held his bad thoughts at bay.