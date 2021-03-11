Emily Ratajkowski shares 1st photo of her baby, Sylvester Apollo Bear

Emily Ratajkowski is a mom! The 29-year-old model and actor introduced her new bundle of joy to the world by sharing a photo on Instagram of her breastfeeding.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," Ratajkowski wrote.

The new mom was open about her pregnancy and growing baby bump on Instagram, even re-creating Demi Moore's iconic Vanity Fair pregnancy shoot for Halloween.

But there's one thing Ratajkowski previously said she does not want to reveal: her baby's gender. In an essay for Vogue last October, Ratajkowski said she likes the idea of her child not being forced to adhere to any particular gender stereotypes.

When Ratajkowski shared the news that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, were expecting, people would offer their congratulations and ask about the baby's gender, she wrote.

"We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then," Ratajkowski said. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"

Baby Sly is the first child for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard.