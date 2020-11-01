Model Emily Ratajkowski re-creates Demi Moore's iconic 1991 maternity shoot

Mom-to-be Emily Ratajkowski got creative with her Halloween costume! The pregnant model paid tribute to Demi Moore by re-creating one of the actor's iconic magazine cover looks.

Moore, who was pregnant with her second daughter, Scout, posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991. The stunning photo was shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

emrata / Instagram

Fast forward to 2020 and Ratajkowski channeled the moment perfectly. She took her fashion inspiration from a photo of Moore inside the magazine.

Ratajkowski, 29, rocked a pixie cut wig, a black bra and matching underwear. She completed the look with a pair of strappy black heels and long sleeve, button-up white shirt that draped off her arms.

"Demi's Body," Ratajkowski wrote under the photo in red letters. She kept one hand on her hip and the other on her pregnant belly as she looked at the camera. Moore, 57, re-shared the look on her own Instagram, giving Ratajkowski her seal of approval for the homage.

Ratajkowski's fun costume comes five days after she announced that she and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard are expecting their first child. She made the big reveal in a Vogue digital cover that zoomed out and showed her cradling her baby bump. Ratajkowski also opened up in a personal essay about her pregnancy and why she doesn't want to reveal the gender of her child.

Emily Ratajkowski. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

While some people ask whether she's hoping for a boy or a girl, she offers a different answer.

"We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then," Ratajkowski wrote. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who — rather than what — is growing inside my belly."

"Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are?"