Nick Lachey reveals the surprising stories behind his children’s names

Nick Lachey and his wife, actor Vanessa Lachey, were certain they wanted to give their firstborn the name Colin John.

“We preordered monogrammed pajamas and onesies,” Nick, 48, told TODAY Parents. But then at around seven months into her pregnancy, Vanessa, 41, had a change of heart.

“She said, ‘Hey, I’ve got to be honest, I’m just not a fan of Colin,’’” Nick recalled. “I was like, ‘We already bought all this stuff!’”

Nick was disappointed — he really loved the initials CJ.

“I’m huge into sports and always imagined my son stepping up to the plate and the announcer saying, “CJ Lachey!’ I liked the sound of it,” Nick revealed.

In the end, the singer still got his CJ: Camden John. Camden was inspired by Camden Drive in Beverly Hills.

“We’d pass Camden Drive on our way to Vanessa’s OB-GYN appointments. So one day, I said, ‘What about Camden?’” Nick shared. “At that point, I didn’t know a single kid named Camden. I thought it was the coolest, most original name ever.”

Camden is now 9 and has been joined by siblings, Brooklyn, 7, and Phoenix, 5.

Nick said that Brooklyn’s moniker is “an homage” to where she was conceived.

“We were living in New York at the time,” Nick revealed. “She was a product of that chapter in our lives.”

As for Lachey's youngest child, Phoenix, he was born premature at 30 weeks gestation.

“Vanessa and I knew we liked the name Phoenix, but that name became so symbolic of his early struggle in the NICU and the things he had to overcome,” Nick said. “As soon as that experience started to unfold we were absolutely 100% sold that Phoenix was the right name for him.”

Nick Lachey opened up to TODAY while promoting his partnership with McCormick Grill Mates and its PreBQ campaign.

“I’m not a cooker. I’m not even allowed in the kitchen except to clean up. But I do love to grill,” Nick said. “I think sometimes people overlook all the prep that goes into getting the meat ready to grill.”

Nick said the sweet and smoky rub is one of his favorites.

“There are so many great seasonings to choose from,” he continued. “And they make your average griller look like a genius.”

Related Video: