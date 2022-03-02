See Mark Ruffalo make a rare red carpet appearance with teen daughter

Mark Ruffalo attended the premiere of his new movie “The Adam Project” with two special guests: his wife Sunrise Coigney and their 16-year-old daughter, Bella.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2000, are also parents of Keen, 20, and Odette, 14.

Though Ruffalo, 54, is private about his family, he has described himself as a “very hands-on father.”

Mark Ruffalo walked the red carpet with his wife, Sunrise Coigney, and their 16-year-old daughter, Bella. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

In a 2019 interview with People, the "Avengers” actor revealed that he's happiest when he's snowboarding, cooking or gardening with Coigney and their children.

“I like those moments where you’re just chugging along and then, all of a sudden your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles,” he said.

Ruffalo met Coigney while walking down a street in Los Angeles in 1998.

“I saw her and I was like, I’m going to marry that girl,” he recalled in an interview with Men’s Journal.

At the time, Ruffalo was a struggling actor living in a converted garage. He didn’t have a driver’s license or a credit card.

“And she was there for that, she was game. She believed in me,” Ruffalo said. “She was like, “I know you’re a really good actor.’ And I was like, ‘You haven’t really seen me act yet.’ And she was like, ‘I just know it, I can tell.’”

The rest is history.

Ruffalo, who went to almost 1,000 auditions, finally landed his big break in 2000 when he was cast in the drama “You Can Count On Me.” He has since been nominated for three Oscars and took home a Golden Globe last year for his performance in the HBO limited series “I Know This Much Is True.”

The “Adam Project,” a time-travel film, stars Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. It comes out on Netflix on March 11.

Ruffalo and Garner famously played love interests in the 2004 romantic comedy "13 Going on 30." In "The Adam Project" they play husband and wife.

“It was like we picked up where we left off,” Ruffalo told People of their onscreen reunion. “It was like Jenna and Matty went off and had Ryan Reynolds as a kid, and no one can understand how he got so tall.”