Lance Bass plays his least favorite ‘N Sync songs for his twins, and it does not go well

Pop star papa Lance Bass played his three least favorite ‘N Sync songs to see how his kids would react — and it's comedy gold.

In a recent TikTok video, Bass, 44, and his husband, Michael Turchin, 36, are standing behind their 2-year-old twins, Violet and Alexander, who are in pajamas and eating breakfast.

“Here we go,” Bass says, before turning up the music.

The first ditty is “Riddle” and Bass remembers all the lyrics — though his fans do not. As one wrote in the comments, “take my *NSYNC card away because I’ve never heard of Riddle until now.”

Alexander and Violet stare straight ahead with blank expressions as their dads dance around. Bass’ bandmate Joey Fatone also loathes the tune from their 1997 self-titled debut album, and once described it as "terrible."

Next up is “Here We Go," and this one causes sweet Alexander to burst into tears.

“Same, buddy,” Bass says.

“Maybe this will cheer you up,” he adds, and proceeds to press play on “Bring In Da Noise.”

Nope. This only causes Alexander to cry more. As for Violet, she’s simply unimpressed and wants to eat her breakfast in peace.

“Do you like this song?” Turchin asks his daughter, who shrugs and replies, “No.”

Lance Bass's son Alexander had a strong reaction to his dad's least favorite ‘N Sync songs. @lancebass via Tiktok

The iconic 90s boy band — which was composed of Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez and Joey Fatone — went on an indefinite hiatus in 2002. The group recently reunited to release a track called “Better Place” for the movie “Trolls Band Together.”

During an August 2022 appearance on the “Pod Meet World” podcast, Bass was asked if he knew of a singer who was capable of replacing Timberlake should ‘N Sync decide to tour without him in the future.

“Oh, I know exactly who it would be,” Bass replied. “He’s really great with harmonies ... He studied music and amazingly good harmonies: Darren Criss.”

The singer-songwriter and former "Glee" actor "loves boy bands. He’s from that era," Bass continued. "He would just be the perfect fit with us."