Kenny Rogers’ twin sons graduate from high school, and fans see the resemblance

Kenny Rogers' twin sons just celebrated a major life milestone.

Justin and Jordan Rogers, 18, are officially high school graduates, and they're looking more and more like their late father by the day.

The country legend, who died in 2020 at the age of 81, might not be around to congratulate his sons in person, but his social media team shared a sweet snapshot and thoughtful message on Twitter.

The twins marked the special occasion by posing for a photo in their caps and gowns.

"Kenny always said 'Friendships come and go, but families are forever.' Indeed. Kenny & Wanda’s twin sons, Justin & Jordan, have graduated from high school. Please join us in congratulating them on this landmark achievement! Way to go, guys! May all your dreams come true!" the post read.

Kenny Rogers shared the twins with his wife, Wanda Miller. The couple was married from 1997-2020, when the singer passed away.

Many of the star's social media fans were delighted to see his sons proudly posing together on their big day.

"Aw, they’re all grown up!" one Twitter user wrote. Another commented, "Two handsome young men who look just like their father!"

Many Twitter users noted how happy Kenny Rogers would have been to watch his sons mark this life milestone.

"Congratulations guys! Kenny is smilin’ down with pride!" one said. Another shared the following comment: "Congratulations to the boys on graduating high school. Your dad was there in spirit and is so proud of you both."

It's been a little over three years since the the country icon died, surrounded by his family. At the time, his management firm, SKH Music, released a statement acknowledging that the star passed away "from natural causes under the care of hospice."

Kenny Rogers had an enduring career that spanned six decades and was known for hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream.”

Following his death, Dolly Parton posted an emotional message for her close friend.

“Well, I couldn’t believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and they told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away,” Parton said in her Twitter video message.

“I know that we all know Kenny is in a better place than we are today,” she continued. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to be talking to God some time today — if he ain’t already — he’s going to be asking him to spread some light onto this darkness going on here.”