May 31, 2019, 2:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Kenny Rogers says reports claiming he is gravely ill are not true.

A rep for the Grammy-winning singer, 80, posted an update on his Instagram page on Friday morning, setting the record straight amid "wild misinformation and speculation" about Rogers' health.

“Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration," the statement said.

"Rogers will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge. He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come.”

The country star's health has been the subject of much recent media coverage, with some tabloid outlets saying he is near death.

Rogers dealt with some serious health issues just last year. In 2018, the "Islands in the Stream" singer pulled out of his farewell tour for unspecified health reasons.

"I didn't want to take forever to retire," he said at the time. "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on 'The Gambler's Last Deal' tour.

"I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that."