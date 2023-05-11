Earlier this year, Jonathan Scott told TODAY that he “enjoys every minute" of co-parenting with his girlfriend, Zoey Deschanel, and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik.

The HGTV personality credits their happy blended family to a strategy that he and his twin brother, Drew Scott, call a “no B.S. policy.”

“It honestly just stems from what Drew and I created,” Scott, 45, explained in a May 10 interview with Entertainment Tonight. If there’s ever anything that’s troubling us, we get it out before it turns into something bigger than it needs.”

An added bonus: Scott said Deschanel, 43, has the “greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone” he has ever known.

“Our communication keeps everything together,” he gushed to ET.

“New Girl” actor and Pechenik, a producer, share 7-year-old daughter, Elsie, and 6-year-old son, Charlie. The "Brother vs. Brother" star said he and Pechenik also have “an amazing relationship.”

“The kids’ dad is a great dad,” Scott said. “I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

During an appearance on TODAY in January, Scott reflected on going from having no kids to being a “bonus dad" to Elsie and Charlie.

“I always knew I would be a great dad — former clown, magician, I can build stuff — and it’s been incredible,” Scott shared at the time. “You see your life transform, your priorities become your kids, and when they have a performance that they’re doing at school, or working on some of their homework, or whatever it might be, it’s a joy.

Scott and Deschanel met while on the set of “Carpool Karaoke” in 2019, and became Instagram official that October. Fatherhood came naturally to Scott.

“I love it. Just (to) be sitting doing nothing and they’ll come over and just plant a big hug on you or say something really sweet,” Scott told TODAY.com that year. “Like, that came out of left field but I will take it!”