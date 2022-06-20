See J. Lo’s tribute thanking Ben Affleck for loving her kids as well as his own

Jennifer Lopez celebrated Father's Day with a special tribute to fiancé Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 52, shared a special video on Father's Day, showcasing various pictures of the award-winning actor and singer loving on her fiancé, Ben Affleck, along with audio of Lopez sharing what is most important to her: Family.

“This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be,” Lopez can be heard saying. “I’m feeling incredibly blessed.”

Lopez wished Affleck a happy Father's Day in the caption, writing that he is "the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless daddy ever" before urging her fans to read her full Father's Day post on her exclusive website OnTheJLo.com.

In the full post, Lopez praises Affleck for not only being a great father to his three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — he shares with his ex-wife and co-parent Jennifer Garner, but also to Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilion, whom she shares with ex-husband and co-parent Marc Anthony.

"I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father," Lopez wrote. "And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well. You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend a screening of "Marry Me" on Feb. 8, 2022.

Lopez and Affleck announced their second engagement in April, after rekindling their relationship in 2021. The pair were previously engaged in 2002, but called it off in 2004 after postponing their wedding in 2003, citing "excessive media attention."

The pair met on the set of the 2003 movie "Gigli." In 2002, Affleck told Entertainment Weekly that he was grateful for the film, despite it bombing at the box office, because it allowed him to meet Lopez.

“I did get to meet Jennifer, the relationship with whom has been really meaningful to me in my life,” he said.

Years later, Affleck is still gushing about Lopez. In 2021, Affleck told The Wall Street Journal that the pair have "a great story" that he'll one day write about. "And then I’ll light it on fire,” he added.

And while the pair have kept the details of their rekindled romance private, Lopez told PEOPLE that "it’s a beautiful love story" because the couple" got a second chance."

Lopez also payed homage to her own dad, David Lopez, on Father's Day, writing that he was "always supportive of my dreams and ideas" and thanking him for being gentle, kind and "not making me feel weird or alienated" when the "fame game came to town."

"I will never forget on your birthday one year you saw me struggling and even though I tried to hide it and you didn’t know why, you came and sat down next to me and said: 'I want you to know... there is one person in the world who doesn’t want anything from you, they just want to love you and be there for you... you have that. It’s me,"' Lopez added. "This is etched in my memory forever... You have shown me the most important thing in life any parent could show anyone: to be a good person. You did it by your own example."

