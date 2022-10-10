Mets star Francisco Lindor's daughter steals the show during press conference

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor helped his team win their first wild card game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, Oct. 8 — but the real star of the evening was his adorable daughter, Kalina.

After hitting a home run and defeating the Padres 7 to 3, Lindor, 28, spoke to reporters about looking forward to the next game. His nearly 2-year-old daughter sat on his lap during the press conference as he answered questions.

While Lindor was speaking, Kalina spotted Mets manager Buck Showalter and sweetly interrupted her father.

“Papa, Buck!” she said, tilting her head and pointing at Showalter.

“Yeah Buck left,” Lindor replied to his daughter. The reporters began to laugh as Lindor told them, “She loves Buck.”

The adorable moment was shared on the Major League Baseball’s official Twitter page.

“Safe to say Francisco Lindor’s daughter likes Buck,” the caption for the clip said.

Fans of the Mets and rival teams tweeted how much they liked the cute interaction.

“This is absolutely amazing. Buck is loved by all!” one Twitter user wrote.

Another commented, “I try to not like lindor and y’all just keep making it harder.”

Lindor and his wife Katia Reguero Lindor became first--time parents when Kalina was born in November 2020. The family of three frequently posts pictures on social media of them spending time together and cheering for Lindor’s team.

Last month, the couple uploaded a joint Instagram video of Kalina dancing in front of a mirror while her dad tied a head scarf around her hair.

Their caption—which was written in Spanish—translated to “Daddy and daughter worship is one of a kind.”

They added, “Mom capturing these moments behind the camera #MVP papá.”

The star athlete also posted on Instagram when Reguero Lindor and Kalina joined him on the baseball field in spring for training.

In November 2021, the newlyweds shared a slideshow of photos from Kalina’s first birthday party. In one picture, Lindor gave his daughter a kiss.

A month later, Reguero Lindor and Lindor tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony.

“I promise to love you forever, ‘til death do us part,” they captioned a joint post that showed them holding hands during their nuptials.

Lindor shared more photos from their wedding in May when he penned a heartfelt post for his wife in honor of Mother’s Day.

“All I ever wanted was to have a life partner that was strong, courageous, and genuine. Someone that inspires me to better my self everyday,” he captioned the slideshow. “I got that and more in you @kreguerolindor . #Happymothersday.”