One Florida dad was too engrossed in his phone to notice there was trouble brewing right in front of him.

In a hilarious TikTok video, Colby Burchardt’s 8-month-old daughter, Harlow, who is in a baby walker, rolls full speed into the living room, where her father is head down on his device. Despite Harlow’s dramatic entrance, Colby doesn’t look up. And that’s OK as far as Harlow is concerned. She just wants to get her hands on his iced coffee.

The determined little girl is seen stretching her arm across a low wooden table until the beverage is firmly in her grasp. Harlow then quietly pushes away so that she’s no longer in Colby’s direct line of sight. Not that it matters, Colby is still out to lunch.

Harlow is shown sniffing her stolen treasure, and even attempts to take some sips. Eventually, she decides it would be more fun to just dump it on the floor.

That gets Colby’s attention. He jumps to feet and exclaims, "Oh my God!" over and over again.

The footage that was captured on the family’s Ring Home Security camera has been viewed more than 60 million times since Colby’s wife, Kaylie Burchardt, shared it on TikTok.

Kaylie captioned the post, “dads when they say they’ll get up with the baby in the morning so you can sleep in.” The incident actually took place while Kaylie was at the gym.

“I was on my way home, when Colby called and was like, ‘Don’t freak out, but I think we need to get a new rug,’” Kaylie tells TODAY.com. “My initial thought was either that the dog got sick or Harlow got sick.”

When Kaylie got home, they began working on the coffee stain together.

“Suddenly I was like, ‘Wait, I bet that whole thing played out on the Ring cam,’” Kaylie recalls. “So we pulled the video up — and we were crying laughing for 20 minutes about how sneaky she looked.”

Now, thousands of strangers are laughing with them.

“The way the baby just rolled right in there,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “If this ain’t the realest video I’ve ever seen. It’s MIND BOGGLING to me what my husband could tune out with our WILD boys when they were little.”

Kaylie and Colby Burchardt posed with their daughter Harlow. Courtesy Kaylie Burchardt

Of course, not all of the feedback has been positive and many are criticizing Colby for being too distracted and putting his baby in danger.

“We’ve been getting a lot of hate,” Kaylie, who owns online boutique Sunkissed Baby Co., says. “I’m getting messages that CPS should take our daughter, and that I should never be able to conceive another child. But I will say the majority of people thought it was hilarious.”

Kaylie stresses that Colby is a wonderful and attentive dad.

“This family wouldn’t run without him. I can’t emphasize that enough. He’s changing diapers, getting up in the night, cooking meals — he does absolutely everything,” she says.