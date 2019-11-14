Watch a hilarious Aussie dad imitate his newborn's 'milk drunk' faces

Sign up for our newsletter

Comedian Josh Hawkins is notorious for his spot-on impressions of Donald Trump and "Bachelorette" contestants.

But this week, the Aussie dad is going viral for imitating his newborn.

“Copying my daughter’s milk drunk faces is my new full time job,” Hawkins wrote on a Facebook video that has more than 300,000 shares.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

In the split screen clip, Hawkins perfectly mimics 7-week-old Billie’s facial expressions after she’s just been fed. For added effect, Hawkins matches Billie’s outfits and even appears to doze off in a baby lounger.

“How did you match it up perfectly? This is oddly satisfying in so many ways! And hilarious,” wrote one person.

Added another, “Next, mimic poop/gas faces, thanks!’

Many noted that the uncanny resemblance between Hawkins and Billie make the impressions even stronger.

Hawkins also went viral last month for sharing footage of Billie enjoying a head massage.