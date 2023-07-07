Rapper Da Brat welcomes her 1st child at age 49

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat!

The iconic rapper — whose legal name is Shawntae Harris-Dupart —has given birth to a baby boy.

The 49-year-old and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, welcomed a boy on July 6, according to a post shared on Instagram. Their son, named True Legend Harris-Dupart, was born at an Atlanta hospital, coming at 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“True Legend Harris-Dupart @truelegendhd was born 7/6/23 at 8:30 pm coming it at 7k s 8oz, 20inches long and as PERFECT as ever,” the post reads. “We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

The video post documents Da Brat’s experience of delivering her baby via C-section. In the clip, Harris-Dupart can be seen waiting in a delivery area for Da Brat and later offering support to the rapper as hospital staff prepare her for the operation.

“I’m getting ready to have a baby,” the rapper says in the video. “I feel numb. Like I’m sprawled out like a biology project.”

In an exclusive with People, Da Brat enthused over her experience of giving birth to her son.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” she told the outlet. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

The rapper went on to express her gratitude for her journey.

“Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy,” she added. “This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve imagined.”

The couple’s news comes after what they had previously described as “quite a journey” to parenthood.

Da Brat and Jesseca Faye Harris-Dupart attend the 2023 ESSENCE Wellness House at The Carlyle on March 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for ESSENCE

In February, Da Brat told People in an interview that she and her wife were pregnant once again after they experienced a miscarriage in 2022. Da Brat shared that the loss occurred soon after their wedding on Feb. 22, 2022.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” the rapper explained at the time. “I fell in love with the idea, and then it was all snatched away from me.”

This past May, Da Brat’s appearance at the Lovers & Friends music festival signaled happier times.

During her set at the Las Vegas festival, the rapper bore her baby bump to her audience with a custom-made Chicago Bulls jersey that featured a cutout around her belly.