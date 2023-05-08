IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rapper Da Brat wears custom jersey with a baby bump cutout — see the pics

The rapper had a baby bump baring look during her Lovers & Friends music festival set.
Da Brat during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Da Brat during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Kaitlyn Morris / FilmMagic
By Liz Calvario

Da Brat bared her baby bump during the Lovers & Friends music festival over the weekend.

The pregnant rapper — whose real name is Shawntae Harris — proudly showed off her belly during her set at the Las Vegas festival grounds on May 6. Da Brat, 49, sported a custom-made Chicago Bulls jersey that had a cut out for her baby bump. It also included matching basketball shorts and a red snapback.

She thanked her wife, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, for her special look designed by DeMariyon Futch, as well as the festival for having her and her “unborn miracle” rock the stage.

“Thank you to my BeauRtiful wife @darealbbjudy for my custom outfit made by @flyydotcom and being thee best companion ever!” Da Brat wrote on Instagram on May 8. “Thank u to @loversandfriendsfest for having me and our unborn miracle rock out b4 he arrives into this world. ‘My LAST show’ said @therealdrjackie. It was a challenge but we pushed through!”

The “What’Chu Like” artists also thanked her squad “for holdin me down. “We went out w a BANG!! Thank you for all the love and support from everyone who came!! It was PAAAAACKED!”

The hip hop star's wife also shared a slideshow filled with photos and videos from the event.

“BEAURTIFUL and our BABY BOY performed today,” Harris-Dupart captioned the post.

Da Brat and Harris-Dupart revealed that they were expecting a child in February. The news came after the couple experienced a miscarriage in 2022.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Da Brat told People when announcing her pregnancy. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

“It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” she added at the time, “I don’t have any cravings or nausea, but I’m always sleepy. It’s crazy!”

