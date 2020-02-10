Courteney Cox shows 'times have changed' with pic of daughter's 1st formal dance

Sign up for our newsletter

Courteney Cox is surprised how style has evolved.

On Saturday, the former “Friends” star posted a split of photos on Instagram featuring what she wore to her first formal, next to the dress daughter Coco Arquette, 15, wore to hers.

“Our first formals! I’m not saying times have changed but, someone is a little more ‘formal’ than someone else. Obviously it was a little chillier in Alabama,” the actress, who hails from Birmingham, wrote.

Cox’s black and white throwback photo features her sporting a black turtleneck under a white dress. Coco, by comparison, wears a low-cut red dress with exposed arms and a necklace hanging down her neck.

Several of Cox's celebrity followers weighed in on the post.

"That is one for the books baby," Allison Janney commented.

"My love, is that a turtleneck???" Cox’s former "Cougar Town" co-star, Christa Miller wrote.

"A stylish mock," Cox responded.

While it may look like mom and daughter have different tastes, the two actually do share some common ground.

Last year, Cox posted a side-by-side photo of them wearing the same dress.

"I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...," she wrote.

Bold fashion choices aside, the actress has nothing but love for her daughter. She posted a sweet message when Coco turned 15 last year.

"Happy birthday sweet Coco!" she wrote on Instagram.

"You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are. Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free spirited, beautiful girl. You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you."

Even if times may be changing, it seems like their mother-daughter bond is stronger than ever.