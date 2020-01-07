Watch Courteney Cox and daughter channel Monica and Ross' 'Friends' dance moves

Sign up for our newsletter

A new year and a highly choreographed dance routine are all it takes to transport any “Friends” fan back to the 1999 episode in which Monica and Ross perform a Geller-iffic number to get them up on the coveted platform for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

(Or at least on the blooper reel for the big night.)

But thanks to Courteney Cox and a member of her off-screen family, there’s a whole new New Year’s routine going ‘round.

Cox’s daughter, 15-year-old Coco Arquette, shared a groove-filled video on TikTok that proves Monica and Ross have absolutely nothing on Coco and her mom (warning: the video's music contains strong language).

The quick clip, which Arquette captioned, “Family workout,” features synchronized moves and plenty of platform-worthy sass. Cox also shared the video on her own Instagram account, writing, "Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them. #familyaerobics."

Of course, it’s no surprise to see that the mother-daughter duo can keep up with each other on the dance floor.

After all, Cox made her on-screen debut dancing onstage with Bruce Springsteen in his “Dancing in the Dark” video back in 1984.

And in 2017, teen Arquette kicked up her heels in the Monogem video for “Wild.”

Clearly, they were born to do this routine!