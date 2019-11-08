It’s always nice to catch up with old “Friends.”

On Thursday, Courteney Cox posted a photo on Instagram of herself with former “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry.

“Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!! Could I BE any happier?” she wrote, alluding to her popular catchphrase from the classic NBC series, while also mimicking Perry’s sarcastic delivery as Chandler Bing on the sitcom. She also included the hashtag #realfriends.

The comments that came in will almost certainly make your day, your week, your month or even your year.

“Lucky lucky,” wrote fellow "Friends" co-star Lisa Kudrow.

“MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS,” wrote Jennifer Aniston, who recently joined Instagram with her own cast photo.

Aniston was miffed that she wasn’t at the lunch. "How come we don't get invited to that?" Aniston joked to “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, California, where she was being honored.

Aniston, who recently said the cast is "working on something," expounded on the potential project.

"Oh, God, there's a lot of different ideas, but who knows?" she said.

While fans of the show, which recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its premiere, keep their fingers crossed that the cast will team up once more, they can take heart in knowing it's not uncommon to see the stars together on social media. In addition to Aniston's inaugural Instagram photo, Cox shared a photo of herself, Aniston and Matt LeBlanc last month.

"A rare night and I love it," she captioned it.

In June, Kudrow and Aniston helped Cox celebrate her 55th birthday.

"How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," she wrote.