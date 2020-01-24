Courteney Cox posts adorable 'Friends' throwback just before series finale

Sign up for our newsletter

‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox posted an adorable throwback picture on Thursday of the cast’s last meal together before they taped their series finale.

In the photo, the cast is sitting together at a table covered in food and smiling for the picture.

“'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004,” Cox captioned the picture.

Co-star Jennifer Aniston even commented with three sobbing emojis.

The second photo on Cox’s post is a snapshot of the script of the final episode.

Cox and the other stars of ‘Friends’ often share photos of their former castmates hanging out together.

Just last week, Jennifer Aniston posted pictures with Cox and Lisa Kudrow. The three have remained tight in the years since “The Last One” aired.