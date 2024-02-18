Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are now proud parents of two.

Hagner announced the arrival of the couple’s second child on Instagram Feb. 17.

“Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date,” she wrote beside a photo of her crading the newborn against her chest as her husband sweetly kissed her.

The “Search Party” star added, “8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing,” and a red heart emoji.

Celebrity friends congratulated the actors in the comments.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Welcome to the world, Boone !”

Amanda Kloots simply said, “Awwww congratulations,” with a couple heart emoji.

Russell — the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn — and Hagner have been married since 2019. They are also parents to 2-year-old son, Buddy Prine Russell.

Last month, Russell spoke about his growing family and Buddy preparing to become a big brother during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” at the premiere of his movie “Night Film.”

“We’re close. We’re getting close to the any-day-now phase,” he cheered at the time.

He added that Buddy was “as ready as he can be."

“I think he understands what’s gonna happen. He’s a pretty smart little guy. We’re definitely doing our best to prepare him for the fact that, like, there will be another human being living in our home. But, yeah, I think he’s excited about it,” Russell shared.

Hagner celebrated her husband’s movie and posted pictures of her baby bump on Instagram Jan. 4.

She uploaded a solo snap of her cradling her stomach in a long sleeve black dress and another photo of her posing with her husband at the premiere.

In the caption, she complimented all the performances in the film and said, “Endlessly proud of my guy who’s so talented and humble and being his plus one is so fun.”

“Also so endlessly proud of the glam teams ability to whip this highly pregnant ass together. True (heroes),” she praised.

Russell and Hagner tied the knot in September 2019 at Hawn’s house in Aspen, Colorado, with his mom, dad and siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson in attendance, People reported at the time.

The “Vacation Friends” star previously announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2018.

“The love of my dang life proposed to me. He is the best guy in the world,” she gushed.

According to People, the two met and fell in love while shooting the 2016 comedy “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” together.

The actors have had a busy year between raising a family and being on set to film movies like Hagner’s “Joy Ride” and Russell’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in which he co-starred with his father.

Read on to learn about the couple and their family.

Buddy Prine Russell

Hagner revealed on Instagram in November 2020 that she and Russell were expecting their first child together by posting a couple photos from what appeared to be her baby shower.

“Cat (baby) is out of the bag! But still very much in the bag (placenta),” she joked in the caption.

She said her baby news was a “wild gift” and that she and her husband were “overjoyed” to become parents.

Throughout her pregnancy, she uploaded more pictures of her growing bump.

In March 2021, she subtly confirmed that their child, a baby boy, was born with a few pictures she and Russell took together for a Vogue photo shoot about their van life.

“VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY!” Hagner wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy. 2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic.”

The pair purchased the van for “monthlong treks” on the road to different parks and forests, the publication reported.

“I mean, as soon as we can get our new van constructed, we’re going to be on the road with him. That’ll be a whole new set of adventures,” she told Vogue before Buddy was born.

Boone Joseph Russell

Hagner reflected on the difficulties and beauties of motherhood in a lengthy Instagram post in November 2023.

She said she penned the message for a pregnant friend but also wanted to share it with her followers.

“So know when you’re eating a slice of pizza over your babies head, and your partner is exhausted and the bachelor is on in the background and every idea of motherhood existing in an instagram filtered doen dresss wearing heaven has been shattered, know that it’s a gust of wind,” she wrote, in part. “And not long in the not so distant future you and your baby will be dancing together in the kitchen to Lizzo and you’ll bring your (unique) you-ness to your mothering, and you and your lover will be out at a party and you all will be hiking together and it will all be as it should be.”

About a month later, Hagner shared that they were becoming a family of four.

She posted a carousel of black-and-white photos that showed her smiling as she held her baby bump on Instagram in December 2023.

“​​So excited to share we have another little boy coming in Feb. deeply,deeply grateful,” she wrote.

Hagner gave birth on Feb. 13 and uploaded a picture four days later of her and Russell bonding with their newborn.