Kurt Russell and his lookalike son Wyatt Russell are co-stars in the new sci-fi mini-series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters."

The father-son duo will be playing the same character at different ages in the Apple TV+ series, which is the latest spin-off in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise series that's included, so far, the films "Godzilla" (2014), "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" (2019), and "Godzilla vs. Kong" (2021), as well as the Netflix series "Skull Island."

Kurt Russell, right, and his son Wyatt Russell are playing the same character at different ages in AppleTV+'s upcoming "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." Apple TV+

On Sept. 8, the streaming service gave viewers a peek when it unveiled a full-length trailer for the 10-episode series, which premieres Nov. 17.

The trailer kicks off with Army officer Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell) listening to an ominous recording from the past made by a character named William, played by former "Roseanne" star John Goodman.

"I don't know if this will get to you, I hope so," William says in his message. "I can't go back in time and fix all the mistakes I made. But maybe I could leave something for the future."

As viewers see images of the younger Lee (Wyatt Russell) in the past— as well as flashes of Godzilla and other scary monsters — flash onscreen, the older Lee explains the mission of Monarch, the secretive organization of scientists that has been studying such monsters since the 1950s.

According to Apple TV's description of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," on YouTube, the series "tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection" to Monarch.

Kurt Russell, 72, shares Wyatt Russell with his longtime partner, Oscar winner Goldie Hawn, 77.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in 2020. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The happily unmarried couple, who have been together for 40 years, have also raised three other children in their blended family.

Read on to learn about Kurt and Goldie’s family.

Who are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s kids?

Sparks flew between Russell and Hawn when they were filming the 1984 comedy “Swing Shift," a year after Hawn separated from her second husband, musician and TV personality Bill Hudson.

Russell and Hawn, who originally met years before when Russell was just a teen, began dating soon after and have been steady sweethearts ever since.

“I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him,” Hawn told Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 in 2012, noting that both she and Russell both broke their vows to never date another actor to be together.

The couple welcomed Wyatt Russell in 1986 and have parented their three children from previous relationships together.

Oliver Hudson, 47

Hawn with son Oliver Hudson in 2018. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

On Sept. 7, 1976, Hawn welcomed her oldest child, former "Scream Queens" and "Nashville" star Oliver Hudson with her second husband, Hudson Brothers singer Bill Hudson, whom she was married to from 1976 until 1982.

Oliver Hudson and his sister, Kate Hudson, were raised by Hawn and Russell in Colorado and Pacific Palisades after Hawn’s split with their biological father.

One of Oliver Hudson's earliest onscreen appearances was opposite his mom in the 1999 comedy "The Out-of-Towners." He went on to star in several teen movies, including "The Smokers" and "Going Greek," before playing one of Katie Holmes' love interests in a recurring role on "Dawson's Creek."

After starring in several short-lived TV series, Oliver Hudson landed the roles of Jeff Fordham on "Nashville" and and Wes Gardner in "Scream Queens."

The actor, who also co-hosts the podcast "Sibling Revelry" with sister Kate Hudson, shares three kids with his wife, fellow actor Erinn Bartlett.

Hawn gushed about her first son to People in May 2017. “He’s the greatest, most handsome, amazing father, actor, comedian, human, son,” she said.

The “First Wives Club” star honored Oliver Hudson’s birthday earlier this week when she shared a photo of the pair, taken from behind, embracing on a boat.

"When your birthday boy puts his arm around you, all is right with the world. Happy birthday my beautiful son @theoliverhudson. I love you," she wrote.

Kate Hudson, 44

Russell and Hawn with Kate Hudson at the "Snatched" film premiere in Los Angeles on May 10, 2017. Variety via Getty Images

Hawn and Bill Hudson welcomed their daughter, "Glass Onion" star Kate Hudson, on April 19, 1979.

Kate Hudson's earliest onscreen appearances included the movies "Desert Blue" (1998) and "200 Cigarettes" (1999). She shot to fame playing Penny Lane in the 2000 movie "Almost Famous," and went on to star in Hollywood blockbusters including "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003), "You, Me and Dupree" (2006), and "Bride Wars" (2009).

Hudson is mom to three children. She shares son Ryder Robinson with her ex-husband, Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson. She’s also mom to a younger son, Bingham, with her ex-fiancé, Muse musician Matt Bellamy, and a daughter, Rani Rose, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In 2021, Hudson, who often gushed about Russell as a dad, penned a soaring tribute to the "Backdraft" star on Instagram in honor of of his 70th birthday.

“I often wonder how how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in,” Hudson wrote, describing her beloved "Pa."

"He’s an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets,” she wrote, adding. “I love this man so much!”

Boston Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, center, pose with Boston Russell, left, and Kate Hudson at their double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Kurt Russell welcomed his first child, son Boston Russell, with his with ex-wife, Season Hubley.

The former couple met when they played Elvis and Priscilla Presley in in the 1979 movie "Elvis," and divorced in 1983.

Unlike his celebrity siblings, Boston Russell keeps a low-profile but he does turn up for red-carpet events to support his famous family members. In 2017, the younger Russell posed with his father, Hawn and Kate Hudson at Hawn and Russell's double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the first episode of their "Sibling Revelry" podcast, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson shared their earliest memories of meeting Kurt Russell and his son.

"I remember the first time I ever saw Boston,” she said. "It was the first time I remember Kurt talking about his son and I remember it was almost like, for me, it felt like such a big moment," Kate Hudson recalled, according to USA Today.

"It was like ‘My mom is obviously madly in love with this guy,’ and for me at the time it’s like ‘Is this going to be my dad?’ and I was meeting his son which meant ... does this mean this is my brother?'"she added.

Wyatt Russell, 37

Wyatt Russell at the Los Angeles premiere for the FX series "Under the Banner of Heaven" on April 20, 2022. Michael Tran / Getty Images

Hawn and Kurt Russell welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell, in July 1986.

Wyatt Russell followed in his parents' footsteps to pursue a career in acting.

He got his big break with a role in the 2014 comedy "22 Jump Street," and went on to star in the 2021 Disney TV series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" before landing the role as the younger Lee Shaw in Apple TV+'s "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.”

Taking another page out of his parents' playbook, the actor met his wife, Meredith Hagner, on the set of the 2016 movie "Folks Hero & Funny Guy," according to People. The pair tied the knot in a Western-themed wedding at Hawn's Aspen, Colorado home in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Buddy, in 2021, reported People.