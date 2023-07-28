Tracee Ellis Ross and mom Diana are all smiles in lunch date selfie

Tracee Ellis Ross and her lookalike mom, legendary singer and actor Diana Ross, were the picture of mother-daughter beauty when they smiled for a selfie during a meal together.

"Lunch date with my mama," the former "black-ish" star, 50, wrote next to the pic July 27 on Instagram.

In the photo, Tracee Ellis Ross, dressed in a white collared blouse, leans lovingly into her former Supremes singer mother, 79, who wears a black shirt and eye-catching dangling earrings.

Tracee Ellis Ross' followers popped into the comments of her post to marvel over her and her mom's stunning good looks.

"Twins!! You mama is a beautiful, phenomenal legend!! You are blessed," wrote one.

"I see Miss Ross still does not play about her gorgeousness!!!" wrote another.

Diana Ross shared the same image in her Instagram story, captioning it, "Lunch date with my daughter Tracee."

Diana Ross and daughter Tracee Ellis Ross in 2019. George Pimentel / Getty Images

The “You Can't Hurry Love” singer shares Tracee Ellis Ross and a younger daughter, Chudney Ross, with her first husband, music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein.

Diana Ross is also mom to an older daughter, Rhonda, whose dad is Motown founder Berry Gordy, and shared sons Ross and Evan with her late ex-husband, Norwegian businessman Arne Naess Jr.

Earlier this year, Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to Diana Ross in a heartfelt Instagram post on Mother's Day.

Next to a reel showing images of the "Mahogany" star and other moms, the younger Ross wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mama and to all those who mother! Here’s some of the incredible mothers in my life and if you need it today, I’m sending you a big hug."