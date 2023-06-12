Tia Mowry had a little fun with her kids when she made them guess which "Sister, Sister" character was her ... or their "auntie" Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The two actors, who are twins in real life, played fictional twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell on the beloved sitcom, which aired from 1994 until 1999.

Mowry, 44, caught her kids' responses on camera in a hilarious TikTok video she posted June 8. The video kicked off with her mischievously telling viewers, "OK you guys, so let's see how well my kids know me. Let's see if they can tell the difference between their mama and their auntie."

First up was Mowry's 11-year-old son, Cree, who bombed the test.

Mowry began by telling Cree to point to her in a "Sister, Sister" cast photo on a TV screen in front of him. "Cree, so we see 'Sister, Sister' on there. So who's Mommy?'" she asked.

When Cree erroneously pointed to his aunt, Mowry called him out. "No!" she said. "That is Auntie Tamera. I cannot believe you got it wrong."

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry (or is that Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry?) in a photo from "Sister, Sister." PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Forced to defend himself, sheepish Cree told his mom, "I mean, I always get it right."

"Well, you didn't get it right this time," Mowry responded. "What made you think that that was Mommy?"

"Because you have that small mole right there," explained Cree, pointing to his own face and then to his aunt's face on the TV screen.

"I don't have a mole! Your auntie has a mole!" Mowry replied.

Cree was then upstaged by his younger sister, Cairo, 5. When Mowry asked her little girl to point to her mom, Cairo showed off her observational skills by pointing to Mowry's image.

"Yay!" Mowry screamed, pleased that at least one of her children could tell the difference between her and her twin.

Mowry made such a fuss over Cairo's correct answer that big brother Cree put his hands over his mom's camera to stop to all the fun and games.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, left, and Tia Mowry, right, pose with their daughters Ariah and Cairo at the Hollywood premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on May 8. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Referring to the moment, Mowry captioned her video, "Seeing if my kids can tell which one's their mama. Someone was a sore loser tonight."

Mowry shares Cairo and Cree with ex-husband Cory Hardrict. The couple announced in October 2022 they were divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

Just last month, Mowry and her sister took Cairo and Mowry-Housley's daughter Ariah, 7, to see the Hollywood premiere of Disney's new live-action version of "The Little Mermaid."

The cute cousins got all dressed up for the event, with Ariah wearing a pretty pink tulle dress with flower embellishments and Cairo sporting a pastel purple tulle dress under a denim jacket.

Mowry shared images from the premiere on Instagram, where she opened up about what the movie, which features the young Black actor Halle Bailey in the lead role, means to her family.

"Tonight is a very special moment for me because I get to see one of my FAVORITE childhood movies come to life, and be able to share in this moment with my little girl," she wrote.

"But more IMPORTANTLY, Cairo is finally getting to see someone who looks like her being represented on the big screen," she added. "And that in itself is an extremely empowering moment for me & my baby girl, & something I will cherish forever."