Sting attends ‘Dune’ premiere with daughter 40 years after appearing in ‘80s version

Things came full circle for Sting at the recent New York City premiere of “Dune: Part Two.”

The singer, 72, attended the Feb. 25 premiere with daughter Mickey Sumner four decades after he appeared in the first film adaptation of “Dune” in 1984, the same year Sumner was born.

Sting and his daughter, actor Mickey Sumner, were all smiles at the New York premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on Feb. 25, 2024. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The father-daughter duo both sported futuristic black looks, with Sting wearing a long overcoat and Sumner sporting a silky, floor-length ensemble with a cutout at the torso.

Sting posed with his arm around his daughter, and they shared some sweet moments on the red carpet.

Sting played Feyd-Rautha in the 1984 adaptation of "Dune." Alamy Stock Photo

Sting played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the original film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 epic sci-fi novel. The character of Feyd-Rautha didn’t appear in 2021’s “Dune: Part One,” but will be portrayed in the upcoming "Dune: Part Two" by “Elvis” star Austin Butler.

Sumner posted about the night out with her dad, "the OG FEYD," on Instagram.

"D U N E 🖤 🔥 Part 2 (it’s incredible)," she wrote in her caption. "Escorting the OG FEYD."

Sumner, 40, whose full name is Brigitte Michael Sumner, is one of four adult children Sting shares with his wife, actor Trudie Styler.

Sting and Styler are also parents to Jake Sumner, 38, Eliot Paulina “Coco” Sumner, 33, and Giacomo Luke Sumner, 28.

The former The Police frontman also has two children from his previous marriage to actor Frances Tomelty: Joseph Sumner, 47, and Fuschia Katherine “Kate” Sumner, 41.

Mickey Sumner is known for her roles in “Frances Ha,” “The Mend” and “Snowpiercer.”

Sumner has opened up in the past about finding her own way as an actor, despite her famous parents’ connections.

“I got a BFA in Fine Art, and then I told my family I was going to be an actress,” she told Interview magazine in 2013. “They were like, ‘What? Where is your fallback plan?’”

"Dune: Part Two" hits theaters March 1.