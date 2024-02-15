Zendaya's wild robotic look for 'Dune' world premiere is actually a blast from the past

Zendaya honored the sci-fi theme of "Dune: Part Two" when she showed up to the movie's London world premiere wearing Thierry Mugler's iconic robot look.

The 27-year-old actor walked the red carpet Feb. 15 at Leicester Square dressed in the metallic space-age outfit from the legendary French fashion designer's fall/winter 1995-1996 collection.

Zendaya wears an iconic robot look by Thierry Mugler to the world premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Leicester Square. Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

She looked like a sultry cyborg in the futuristic suit, which combined silver metal armor with daring plastic cutaways around the bust, legs and derriere.

The Mugler brand touted Zendaya's look on its Instagram page. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

The Mugler brand shared images of Zendaya at the premiere Feb. 15 on Instagram.

"@zendaya wears the silver robot from Mugler Fall Winter 1995-1996 ‘Cirque d’hiver’ 20th anniversary collection at the London Première of Dune Part 2," wrote the brand, which thanked celebrity stylist Law Roach, who dressed Zendaya for the event.

Fashion enthusiasts were thrilled to see the “Euphoria” star revive an iconic look by Thierry Mugler, who died in January 2022 at 73.

“One of the greatest fashion moments ever!!!!! Zendaya wearing thierry mugler couture fw95 at the dune premiere in london,” read one tweet on X next to side-by-side pics of Zendaya and a model wearing Mugler’s outfit.

The Thierry Mugler outfit during 1995 Paris Fashion Week that inspired Zendaya's look for the "Dune" premiere. Victor Virgil / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“Zendaya in thee Thierry Mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED,” gushed another.

Zendaya's robot look is just the latest of her fashion choices to make headlines.

Zendaya attends the "Dune" photocall in Paris on Feb. 12. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Zendaya, who plays Chani, the love interest of Timothée Chalamet's character, in "Dune: Part Two," attended a photocall for the movie Feb. 12 in Paris in a white midriff-baring wraparound dress by Alaïa.

Zendaya at another photocall for "Dune: Part Two" in Mexico City on Feb. 5. Carlos Tischler / Future Publishing via Getty Images

Earlier this month, she wowed onlookers when she wore a colorful custom two-piece dress by London-based designer Torishéju Dumi to a photocall in Mexico City.