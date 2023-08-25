Sofia Coppola finally comments on her daughter’s ‘rebellious’ viral TikTok video

Sofia Coppola is just like any mom dealing with a rebellious teen, except her daughter went viral on TikTok while talking about her famous parents.

In March, Romy Mars posted a campy video on TikTok of herself making pasta because she had been grounded. Fans immediately compared her filmmaking skills to that of her mother, whose new movie "Priscilla" will be released in October, and grandfather, "Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola.

In the clip, Romy explained that Coppola and her dad, Thomas Mars, the frontman for the band Phoenix, had grounded her because she tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on her father's credit card so she could have dinner with a friend.

Thomas Mars and Sofia Coppola prefer that their daughters stay off social media. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Romy also explained that she's not allowed to have any "public social media accounts" and said her parents are "never home" to begin with. The cheeky video was immediately a hit and shared across social platforms.

In response to the since-deleted video, Coppola told The Hollywood Reporter on Aug. 23 that her daughter is becoming "rebellious" and she does not allow Romy or her other daughter, Cosima, to post on social media

The 52-year-old only recently joined Instagram herself.

“We were raised to be so private, and social media is so the opposite of how I grew up,” she said. “So it was the best way for her to be rebellious.”

In the TikTok clip, Romy said her parents "don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not going to make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter."

A "nepo baby," as defined by New York Magazine, is an offspring of a public figure who can easily find success because of their notable parents.

While many people have been impressed by her daughter’s video-editing skills, Coppola would prefer Romy not talk about her parenting style on social media.

“I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking. And comedy. She’s funny,” Coppola said. “But people discussing my parenting publicly is not what I would’ve hoped for.”