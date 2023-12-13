Seth Meyers goes day drinking with Dua Lipa and reveals who his favorite kid is

Seth Meyers may regret his latest drunken parenting reveal.

The “Late Night With Seth Meyers” host went day drinking with Dua Lipa in the latest episode of his segment where he spends a day drinking with a pop star. During their time together, making a variety of alcoholic drinks, Meyers revealed who his favorite child is.

The comedian shares sons Ashe, 7, and Axel, 5, and daughter Adelaide, 2, with wife Alexi Meyers.

Meyers and Dua Lipa played a game where a question is asked and the person can either answer or avoid it by taking a shot.

“You have three kids, right?” the singer asked. “Rank them. Favorite to least favorite.”

Meyers made a noise, before saying, “I’m gonna do the shot.”

The “Dance the Night” singer replied by telling him “that’s a cop-out,” which Meyers agreed.

“Do you have a favorite?” she asked, with Meyers quipping, “Of course I do!”

“By the way, if my kids, if you’re grown up and you’re watching this on YouTube,” he said looking at the camera. “You know who you are.”

“You’re a girl,” he continued and proceeded to take a shot.

Later in the conversation, Dua Lipa asked him what he hates most about being a dad — and he had an answer for that too.

“They’re so dumb,” he replied. “My kids. So stupid.”

The singer laughed, saying that one of them is 2. Meyers continued sharing how they “can’t f------ put gloves on.”

It should be noted, prior to his reveal he did send an apology to his wife and kids after taking multiple shots with the pop star.

“I’d like to apologize to my wife and kids,” he sang, before adding, “Daddy’s coming home. You better clean up your Legos.”

One look at Meyers’ Instagram and it’s no surprise who his favorite child is. Little Adelaide makes quite a few appearances on his grid, with the late-night host admiring his little girl in many posts.

“Sadly a photo of Addie lovingly looking — not at me — but at her grandfather who knows how to drive a boat. Still, I took the picture, and one day I hope she can at least appreciate that,” he captioned a July photo of Adelaide smiling wide while on a boat.

Among the other adorable father-daughter moments includes one from last December, where he has her on his shoulders.

“Addie’s first tree lighting. She was on my shoulders and I couldn’t see her face so there was no way of knowing if she WAS LOVING EVERY SECOND OF IT!!!!” he captioned the post.