Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope, 11, says he should date someone older

Khloé Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, teamed up in the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" to try to find Scott Disick a new girlfriend.

Toward the beginning of the episode, released Oct. 19, the two drop on in Scott — who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian — because they're worried he's feeling down amid issues with his back.

After chatting about his injury, Kris pivoted to asking about his dating life.

"So, are you seeing anyone?" she said, point-blank.

"Well, I’m dying to know," she said, raising her eyebrows and jokingly hamming it up for the camera. "It's the question everyone wants to know."

"Really?" Scott asked, dubiously.

Scott Disick in the most recent episode of "The Kardashians." Hulu

They went on to talk about what he's looking for in a woman and suggest they talk to a matchmaker on his behalf to screen potential dates.

As they're chatting, Scott's 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, returned home. Khloé asked her what qualities they should look for in a potential match for her dad.

"Older," she replied. As Khloé told Penelope that Scott had said "late 20s" for the potential age range of his dates, his daughter scoffed.

"You're 40!" she said to her dad. "You're not gonna date someone (who is) 19."

"Well, I would," Scott retorted.

"Yeah, he would," Khloé agreed. "But we got to get over it because you're not going to find the girl you want."

Scott was seemingly aware of the negative response to him dating past flame Rebecca Donaldson. The model and Scott made a few public appearances in early 2022 together.

Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" on April 7, 2022. Amy Sussman / WireImage

Penelope also recommended Kris and Khloé look for women with a “good personality,” who like to work out (to encourage her dad to do so), and who are “pretty.”

Scott later went on to describe his dream girl as someone who is just like Khloé. Later, Kris said in her interview that she thinks Scott has "a crush on Khloé."

"She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's cute, she's got all the characteristics I want," Scott said. "Obviously, I would never look at Khloé sexually, I make jokes... I just need somebody who doesn't give up on somebody."

"Because I have been through a lot of different things, I definitely know I'm not easy, and I'm not perfect."

Later in the episode, Khloé and Kris screened potential dates for Scott at a restaurant. Khloé described the process with her mother as "agony," leading her to drink two glasses of wine, before picking a native Angeleno, 29-year-old Celine.

Scott eventually went on a date with Celine, though it's unclear at the end of the episode if he will end up seeing her again.

Kris later asked him if he wants her to "pull some strings" to get him on "The Bachelor."

"Dude no," he replied. "That sounds like a nightmare or a bad porno."

Scott and Kourtney were on-and-off over the years. They seemingly broke up for good in October 2015. In October 2021, Kourtney said in a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion hosted by Andy Cohen that they'd never gotten back together following their 2015 split.