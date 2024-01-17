'Bachelor' alum Sarah Herron expecting twin girls after losing her son

Sarah Herron shared some happy and emotional news with her followers.

On Jan. 15, in a series of Instagram stories, the “Bachelor” alum revealed that she is pregnant and expecting twins with husband Dylan Brown after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Sarah Herron sharing her sonogram photos. Instagram/Sarah Herron

Herron shared a photo of her sonogram, writing how during her first ultrasound she thought she was going to have triplets.

Sarah Herron confirming that she is expecting twins Instagram/Sarah Herron

“There were actually three gestational sacs,” she wrote. “Yes, that means baby A tried to split and become identical twins, but a yolk and fetal pole never developed. SOOO... this means for about 15 seconds I had a heart attack that there were going to be triplets.”She continued by sharing another sonogram that featured “Baby A” and “Baby B.” The text on the photo joked about how if you undergo IVF “one day you might definitely get multiples.”

In yet another post, she shared how her latest appointment went well and how her babies are “growing on track.” She also wrote how she has another visit to the doctor’s office in three weeks, before commenting on her “Little Rolly polies!”

“The babies look so round and chubs!” she wrote.

Sarah Herron sharing an update on her growing babies. Instagram/Sarah Herron

As she continued to share more on her pregnancy, she accidentally let it slip that she was having girls. The accidental reveal happened when she wrote how she “bawled” her eyes out after a therapy session while discussing Oliver’s death.

Last year, Herron and her husband lost baby Oliver, who was born at 24 weeks on Jan. 28, 2023. Oliver died in Brown’s arms shortly after his birth.

It was a bittersweet moment as Herron reflected on the upcoming one-year anniversary of the death of her newborn son.

“My grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday 12 days away,” she wrote. “It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now.”

While reflecting on her grief, she revealed she was having "little girls." Instagram/Sarah Herron

One person noted the “girls” mention on her previous Instagram story, which then made Herron confirm the sex of the babies.

Jokingly called the person out, writing, “Oops. Cat’s outta the bag. But yes, we knew the sex of all our embryos.”

Sarah Herron shares that she's having twin girls. Instagram/Sarah Herron

Herron and Brown met in 2017 and got engaged in 2021. It wasn't until August of 2023 that they got married.

In an Instagram post, Herron shared how she and Brown eloped during a trip to the Grand Canyon.

“On Aug 27th, at mile 75 of the Colorado River, in hundred degree temps and a wrinkly wedding dress, my best friend and I finally tied the knot in our own perfect way,” she wrote alongside a video collage. “I can’t wait to adventure for a lifetime with you.”

She later shared photos from their special day, sharing how she “always knew” it was Brown. “

“Love you beyond words! Grateful to our friends who joined us in the Grand Canyon for this special occasion and then got me out alive!” she added. “Stay tuned for an after party as soon as life makes room for it! We tied the knot on 8.27.23 at mile 75 of the Colorado River, standing on hot granite wearing a wrinkly wedding dress and it was… perfection.”