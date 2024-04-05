Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who share three children, are divorcing.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” Cohen and Fisher announced on Instagram April 5.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the former couple wrote. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The actors have always been extremely private about their family life and their children.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, who announced their divorce in April 2024, share three children. Rick Rycroft / AP

The actors got married in 2010 in Paris and share daughters Olive, 16, and Elula, 12, along with son Montgomery, 9.

"Obviously, I am a mom and motherhood is the thing that I’m most proud of and it’s my favorite topic in my personal life," Fisher, who starred in the 2005 film "Wedding Crashers," told TODAY.com in 2017. "If you were my friend and we went for coffee, you would be like ‘Oh my god. All she talks about are her kids.'"

That doesn't mean Fisher talks about her kids in public.

“If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can’t be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘Hey, they deserve anonymity,’ but they do,” Fisher told TODAY.com. “They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn’t sit right with me. It doesn’t line up with my values.”

Here is what we know about Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's children — and what they've said about parenting.

Olive, 16

Daughter Olive was born in October 2007.

"I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life," Fisher told Wales Online during her pregnancy with daughter Olive.

"I don’t have any plans after the birth," she added. "I don’t want to put the pressure on myself to have to race back to something, so I’m just taking it easy and seeing how I feel. I haven’t worked at all really during my pregnancy. I can barely remember my name at the moment!"

Elula, 12

Daughter Elula Lottie Miriam Cohen was born in August or September of 2010.

The birth wasn't made public, save for spotty reports that Fisher had been seen pushing a stroller alongside Olive.

According to Nameberry, Elula is a Hebrew girl's name and is the "female derivation of Elul, the name of the sixth month on the Hebrew calendar."

Montgomery, 9

Montgomery Moses Brian Baron Cohen was born in March 2015.

In 2017, Fisher wrote a children's book titled “Marge in Charge” about a wacky babysitter with rainbow-colored hair.

"Due to the fact that I have three kids and a busy life, a lot of my writing is done on my iPhone," Fisher told TODAY.com. "I have a dictaphone. Moms in LA all have the same lifestyle. It involves pickup and drop-off. I’ve gotten kind of used to that now, actually."

Fisher says she squeezes in writing on the go.

“It’s usually on the way to school and during nap time," she added. "I do go up to my office early in the morning and knock something out."