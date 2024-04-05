Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher divorcing after 14 years of marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have called it quits after more than 20 years together.

The "Borat" star, 52, and the "Wedding Crashers" actor, 48, announced April 5 in joint statements in their Instagram stories that they jointly filed for divorce in 2023.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage,” the pair wrote alongside pics of them dressed in tennis clothes.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced their split April 5 in joint statements on Instagram. @sachabaroncohen via Instagram

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they continued. "We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Baron Cohen and Fisher married in 2010 and share three children. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Baron Cohen and Fisher tied the knot in 2010 and share three children.

