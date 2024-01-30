Who are Pamela Anderson's kids? All about Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee

Pamela Anderson is no stranger to red carpets but these days, she can often be seen walking and posing with two strapping young men: her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Anderson shares her two sons with former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The two popped up — all grown up — in the January 2023 Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” which was co-produced by Brandon Lee.

Before that, very little was known about the pair, as the star of Broadway’s “Chicago” kept her boys out of the spotlight during their childhoods, even enrolling them for a time in a boarding school situated in a remote part of British Columbia, Canada, where Anderson is from.

Today, however, the Lee brothers are making names for themselves in the entertainment and music industries. They are working on their own projects when they’re not supporting their mom on the red carpet. Ahead, is everything we know about Brandon and his younger brother, Dylan.

Brandon Thomas Lee, 27

Born June 5, 1996, Anderson and Lee welcomed their first son just one year after they tied the knot on a beach in Cancún, Mexico. Raised in Malibu, California, he and his brother were later sent to a boarding school in Vancouver Island for a few years. In a chat with Interview magazine in 2019, he opened up about the experience.

“Life just happens at such an accelerated pace. Everything around you is happening faster,” he said, referring to life in L.A. “People are losing their virginity five years younger than everywhere else in America. People are getting involved in drugs at a much younger age. When kids in L.A. are 18 or 19, they’re like a bunch of 40-year-olds who have already seen everything. It’s almost like they’re war veterans.”

Back in L.A., Brandon followed in his mother’s footsteps. Appearing in high-fashion campaigns and aspiring to become an actor, the self-proclaimed cinephile told Da Man in 2017, “I love film. It’s a cure-all. It inspires emotion and gives birth to so much motivation. It’s my dream.”

So far, his film resume includes “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018), “Cosmic Sin” (2021) and “Baywatch” (2017). From 2019 to 2021, he gave reality television a go with “The Hills: New Beginnings.”

In November 2021, the budding talent added fashion designer to his list of accomplishments. He launched a clothing line called Swingers Club, a collection of preppy threads inspired by his love of golf.

Brandon, Anderson, and Dylan at Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles premiere on Jan. 30, 2023. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

He also earned an Emmy nomination for co-producing Netflix's 2023 documentary film about his famous mom titled “Pamela, A Love Story.”

​​”Two years ago, I made a decision. I wanted the world to truly see my mom,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing images of him and his mother. “She’s an icon who helped shape a generation, but it was about time she shaped her own narrative. Today, I’m overjoyed knowing that the world not only recognizes her but has come to adore her the way I always have.”

Ready to tell the world how much he loves his mom, Brandon took his post a step further when he chatted with E! News in 2023, telling the outlet, “I would say she is a protector, a voice for people and things that don’t have a voice.” He continued, “She is an incredibly talented and intelligent woman.”

In the film, Brandon reveals that his mom still influences how he behaves in relationships.

"I am hardwired to be the most, like, loving and insane person ever," he tells his mom in one scene.

"You have to be insane to be in love so, yeah," Anderson replies.

Her eldest son goes on to say that he often tells his girlfriends Anderson's advice: "My mom tells me to be fearless in love!"

"And they're like, 'What the f--- does that even mean?!" he laughs.

"It means you've gotta be brave to be in love," his mom replies.

Dylan Jagger Lee, 26

Dylan Jagger Lee was born on Dec. 29, 1997. He, like his older brother, attended boarding school in Canada. When asked about his experience, he didn’t hold back his thoughts on Tinseltown.

In the same 2019 Interview chat as his brother, Dylan said, “Brandon and I went to high school in Canada, so we came back to see our friends in completely different situations than when we left them. L.A. can be amazing, but it can also be the worst. A lot of people think it’s, like, be an actor, be a musician, be a model, or you’re nothing. It’s a pretty dog-eat-dog world.”

Also like his brother, Dylan got his start in modeling. His first major show was walking for Saint Laurent in 2016.

Anderson and her sons at a Culver City, California, event on Aug. 29, 2015. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Today, he’s signed with EWG Management and has added Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss to his repertoire.

Beyond the runway, Dylan is also a musician, channeling the genetics of his rock star father. A member of the synthpop band Midnight Kids from 2016 to 2021, Dylan shared on Instagram in a now-deleted post that he would be “moving in a different musical direction that feels more true to me.”

Further musical pursuits include a single with Anton Khabbaz in the band Motel 7 called “Are We There Yet.” The music video that accompanied the song was directed by Pierce Brosnan’s son, Paris Brosnan. Interestingly, Dylan wanted to keep his music projects quiet from his father.

In June 2021, the singer told WWD, “I didn’t tell my parents or anything, I try to keep them as far out of it as possible. He was pretty pissed when he figured it out.” But not for long; He later told the magazine that his famous dad thought his music was “dope.”

Despite his rock roots, Dylan says he doesn't want to make that kind of music.

“I’ve always been on my own path and that’s why I wanted to do music in the beginning, because I was, like, ‘Damn, I don’t know. I feel like I don’t really love rock music, so I’m definitely not going to go into that lane,’” he said. “It was always, ‘I’d rather be a rapper than a rock guy.’ I don’t know how to describe it. I wouldn’t say [my dad] gave me any tips or tricks or anything, but he definitely bought me Ableton (a music software) and then he got me started.”

What Pamela Anderson has said about her sons

In her memoir, “Love, Pamela,” which hit shelves in January 2023, Pamela writes, “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool. They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

Brandon and Dylan Lee with mom Pamela Anderson at the MTV Ball2K TV taping in 1999. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

She goes on to share, “They saved me,” adding, “I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment.”

No matter what happens, the mother of two wants her boys to know that her love is “unwavering.”

In a beautiful dedication on Instagram, Pamela shared a poem that began “For My Boys,” along with the caption, “A Mother’s Love is Unwavering … I have always known that the most important job in the world is being a parent. Being a mom reminds me of who I am, an ever-evolving woman. Every day is a new opportunity to learn and grow alongside each other, not in the way of each other.”

She continued, “My boys surprise me every day, and the wonderful challenges of motherhood have all been so deeply rewarding. I dedicated my book to them.”The doting mom posted to her Instagram in honor of his 26th birthday.

“Happy Birthday, My sweet baby son Dylan Jagger Lee ... #26. This year has been a wild one and I’m so grateful and proud of all you are,” she wrote, according to People, calling him a “romantic soul, courageous, patient and kind ... Blessed with a unique beauty, talent, style and groove.”