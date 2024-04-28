Create your free profile or log in to save this article

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” alum Monica Garcia has announced she suffered pregnancy loss, just a couple weeks after publicly sharing that she was expecting her fifth child.

On April 28, Garcia posted two black-and-white photos to Instagram. One showed her holding hands with someone. The second was a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and staring at an ultrasound monitor.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible,” she began. “I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do. Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect.”

“‘There is no heartbeat,’” the reality star continued. “I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed.”

The 39-year-old said she was sending love to those who have battled or are currently dealing with a miscarriage, fertility issues or pregnancy problems.

Garcia also thanked her doctors and the people supporting her.

“I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you,” she concluded, adding three white heart emoji to the end of her message.

Members of “The Real Housewives” family expressed their support in the comments.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wrote, “I’m so sorry Monica. Big hugs.”

Dolores Catania from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” said, “I’m so very sorry Monica.”

Garcia had shared during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast April 11 that she was expecting her fifth child with her secret boyfriend. The episode had been recorded weeks earlier.

“I am pregnant. I literally just found out,” she said. Garcia confirmed in the interview that her boyfriend, who is 10 years her junior, is named Braxton.

She shared that she found out she was pregnant after going to urgent care for a different reason. Garcia recalled crying when she heard the news.

She said that Braxton, whom she met while filming “RHOSLC” and has been dating for a year, had been “incredible” since they found out.