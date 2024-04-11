'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia reveals she's expecting a child with secret boyfriend

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Monica Garcia, 39, is going to be a mother again.

During an April 11 appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, much of which was recorded weeks earlier, Garcia revealed she's pregnant and is expecting her fifth child. This will be her first child with her secret boyfriend, who is 10 years her junior.

In the interview, she revealed his name is Braxton.

"I am pregnant. I literally just found out," she said.

“But yeah, I am pregnant and it's crazy. It's so scary. I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, like, I'm like, 'Oh, I'm dying,' you know? And the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant,’” she recalled.

Monica Garcia from Season Four of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Cllifton Prescod / Bravo

Garcia said that when she found out, she started crying.

"Literally, I was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out," she said. "'Cause I’m like, ‘I’m 39! Like, there’s no way. I’m on birth control.’ By all means, I should not be pregnant.”

As for how Braxton, who's 29, took the pregnancy news, Garcia said he handled it well, even though they were both "in shock."

"He has been incredible," she said.

“The second we found out, he just was so protective and so caring and he just dove into research because he’s like, 'I know nothing about any of this, or pregnancy, or babies.' He’s like, 'Babies don’t even like me,' and I’m like, stop. It’ll be fine,” she shared. “But he was also very much like, 'Your body, your choice, whatever you choose. I’m just here to be your support system and partner through it.'"

When asked if she knows the sex of their baby, Garcia said, “No, we don’t, but we are definitely going to find out."

Garcia explained that she's been dating Braxton for a year and said she met him while filming "RHOSLC." Garcia noted that he works in Utah at Wasatch Excursions.

"He, like, manages that property. That is where Heather (Gay) and I shot our snowmobiling scene. That is when I met him," she said, adding that they started talking a "few weeks after that" once she realized he wasn't in an exclusive relationship.

"I was like, ‘Give me your phone.’ He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there, and I was like, 'Call me,'" she said.