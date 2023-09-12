See Meadow Walker’s tribute to her late dad Paul for his 50th birthday

Meadow Walker is wishing her late dad and her "guardian angel," Paul Walker, a happy birthday.

The 24-year-old shared a sweet black-and-white throwback photo on Instagram on Sept. 12, penning a heartwarming message on what would have been the "Fast and the Furious" star's 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my guardian angel," she wrote, adding a white heart emoji. "Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world."

She continued, "You are the most kind, humble, generous and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

In the comments, people were sharing the love for both Meadow Walker and her dad, with one user writing, "He must be so proud of you!"

Model Eve Jobs wrote, "Sending you all my love," with a black heart emoji.

Others, like actor Will Peltz and photographer Mert Alas, commented simply with a heart emoji.

Meadow Walker shared another post on her dad's birthday, posting a vintage-looking shot of him standing in front of a car.

"One of my favorite photos of my dad from Fast. Icon. Legend," she captioned the post.

In honor of her dad's birthday, Meadow Walker said the image will be sold on a T-shirt, with all proceeds going to the Paul Walker Foundation.

The organization, run by Meadow Walker, aims to "leave people better educated and equipped to deal with the challenges of tomorrow," according to its website. She created the Paul Walker Foundation in honor of her late father, who died in a car crash in 2013 at age 40.

Last year for his birthday, she posted a picture of her dad holding her as a little girl, writing, "Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul. I love you forever and miss you everyday."

Meadow Walker found another way to honor her dad's legacy in the past year, making a guest appearance in “Fast X,” the latest movie in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. She shared a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram ahead of the May release.

“The first ‘Fast’ was released when I was one year old!” Meadow Walker wrote. “I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

“I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever,” she concluded. “I love you all so much.”