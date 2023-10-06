Martin Scorsese totally slays in his daughter Francesca Scorsese's latest TikTok video. Just ask her.

The 23-year-old challenged her 80-year-old father to guess the meaning of common slang words and she filmed the hilarious hijinks for all of her followers.

The father-daughter duo stand side by side in the nearly five-minute video; their voices are altered with a TikTok voice effect. Francesca Scorsese kicked off the slang term pop quiz relatively easy by asking the legendary director what he thinks the word "tea" is all about.

"That means you're going to tell all you know," he said.

"Yeah, OK!" Francesca Scorsese replied and her father smiled proudly.

She then moved on to her next word, "ick," and used it in a sentence to offer up some context clues. Once again, Martin Scorsese guessed correctly on his first try.

However, he got a bit tripped up on the next term: "sneaky link." At first, the director thought it meant "personal peccadillos" or "people who are close to you," but his daughter quickly informed him that the term actually refers to a "booty call."

“Oh no, I didn’t get that no,” he said. “We never saw specific people in my day.”

Up next, Martin Scorsese correctly defined the phrase "hits different" and got a bit philosophical while describing its meaning, much to the amusement of his 23-year-old daughter.

The film industry icon took the meaning of the term "slept on" quite literally, but his daughter quickly informed him that it really means underestimated and used one of his films from the 1980s ("King of Comedy") as an example.

"People hated it when it came out," he said of the movie.

The term "ate" stumped Martin Scorsese at first, with him guessing that it means "consumed" but he quickly figured out that it's a synonym for "ruled" and moved onto the term, "cap," which he also guessed correctly as a lie.

"How many more of these?" he said at this point.

"There's like four," his daughter replied. "A few more."

The term "ship" was confusing for Martin Scorsese as he thought it meant his daughter was going to "send (me and your mother) away." When his daughter said the term really means that you're fond of a couple he sarcastically said, "OK, I'm not prone to the obvious."

When the cheeky octogenarian joked that he would cheat by reading his daughter's notes, she promptly pulled them away.

The next term, "simp," showed the difference between generations. The elder Scorsese thought it meant a "wimpy" person or someone who whines all the time.

"I do that a lot, I complain a lot," he said.

However, his daughter quickly explained that it refers to when you're crushing on someone.

Martin Scorsese finished the video strong and guessed correct definitions on the last three terms: "throw shade," "slaps" and "slay."

"We slayed in this video," Francesa Scorsese said as an example.

"That means it's really good? Oh, OK," he said.

If you ask TikTok users, the dynamic duo certainly did slay.

“I can’t believe I’m watching one of the greatest filmmakers of our lifetime be quizzed by his daughter about teen slang lol,” one commented.

Another left the following reaction: “He needs his own account, Scorsese filmed Tiktoks.”