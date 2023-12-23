Marlee Matlin reveals she's been 'promoted' to grandparent in sweet video

Marlee Matlin has gotten the promotion of a lifetime.

The “Coda” actor revealed in a sweet video on her Instagram that she and her husband, Kevin Grandalski, are going to be grandparents. The couple’s oldest daughter, Sarah Grandalski, is pregnant with her first child.

The video shows the Oscar winner seated at a table outside with a slice of cake in front of her. One side is blue and the other is pink. As Matlin’s daughter walks by her, she grabs Sarah Grandalski and touches her stomach, before the two spin the slice of cake to reveal the pink side.

Matlin then says and signs, “It’s a girl.”

“We’ve been promoted to GRANDPARENTS!” the caption on the Dec. 20 video reads. She also included the hashtags #kevinandmarleegrandparents and #girl. She also tagged her daughter, @sarahgrandalski, and her partner @frankieturn2.

The comments section is filled with happy messages from her former "Coda" co-stars Troy Kotsur and Eugenio Derbez, who both wrote congratulations. Emilia Jones also commented, "THE BEST NEWS!!!!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katie Leclerc, Lea Thompson and many others also congratulated the newly-minted grandma.

Sarah Grandalski, 27, announced her pregnancy on Dec. 18. At the time, she shared three polaroid photos, two with her partner and a solo shot of her holding her baby bump.

"can’t wait to meet you," she captioned the Instagram post, adding, "2024."

Matlin commented on her daughter’s announcement, writing, “Baby Garriola is going to be SO LOVED!!!!!!!!!” She also added four “I love you” hand sign emoji.

The “Children of a Lesser God” star and her husband are also parents to three other children. They share sons Brandon, 23, and Tyler, 21, and daughter Isabelle, who will turn 20 on Dec. 25.

Matlin frequently posts about her adoring children, celebrating them on their birthdays and National Daughter and Son's Day.

"Happy National Daughter’s Day. I am the LUCKIEST mother to these daughters of mine. Truly thankful they are in my life. They inspire me everyday and they are my biggest cheerleaders who keep me grounded and who have faith in me," she wrote on Sept. 25. "I hope to make them proud just being their mother, well…crazy mother. 🤣 I love you two SO much…thank you for giving me unconditional love and I wake up everyday feeling blessed to be able to watch you two grow into incredible ladies. Your beauty ( in and out ) just makes me smile! 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼 @sarahgrandalski @isabelle.grandalski"

For her sons, she wrote on Sept. 27, "Happy National Son’s Day to my COOLEST AWESOME HANDSOME SMART FUNNIEST sons of mine! ( and my husband’s too lol! ) I am SO PROUD to be your mom! I love you both to the moon and back ZILLION times! And yes, happy to do your laundry whenever I am in town! All I need are hugs as a thank you! @brandongrandalskii @tylergrandalski."

We're sure to expect grandma content coming in the following months.