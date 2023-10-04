Mark Wahlberg shares that his kids now let him watch their events, sometimes

Mark Wahlberg is making a step in the right direction with his kids at their extracurricular events.

The 52-year-old actor revealed in 2021 that his four children preferred him to keep his distance at their sporting events due to him being a "figure in the public eye." But in a recent interview with TODAY.com, Wahlberg says that they've become more "open and understanding" to him inching closer to the sidelines.

In a 2021 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Wahlberg recalled how he first "took it personally" when his kids shared they felt more comfortable without him at their games. Despite it being "very difficult," he said he understood that it was important for his children to feel like they have "their own identity."

“Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there’s a lot of cons,” he told the outlet. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch.”

Fast forward to 2023, and Wahlberg tells TODAY.com that his four kids, now ages 13-20, are open to integrating him more into their activities, saying that he's recently "played lots of golf" with one of his sons.