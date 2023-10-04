Mark Wahlberg shares that his kids now let him watch their events, sometimes

Mark Wahlberg is making a step in the right direction with his kids at their extracurricular events.
The 52-year-old actor revealed in 2021 that his four children preferred him to keep his distance at their sporting events due to him being a "figure in the public eye." But in a recent interview with TODAY.com, Wahlberg says that they've become more "open and understanding" to him inching closer to the sidelines.
In a 2021 interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Wahlberg recalled how he first "took it personally" when his kids shared they felt more comfortable without him at their games. Despite it being "very difficult," he said he understood that it was important for his children to feel like they have "their own identity."
“Me being in the public eye, there are pros to that, but there’s a lot of cons,” he told the outlet. “My kids wanna have their own identity, you know? I’m not allowed to get out of the car at football practice or a game. I gotta sit in the car and watch.”
Fast forward to 2023, and Wahlberg tells TODAY.com that his four kids, now ages 13-20, are open to integrating him more into their activities, saying that he's recently "played lots of golf" with one of his sons.
"They're a little more open and understanding," Wahlberg confirms, while acknowledging it was "tough at times" in the past.
Wahlberg also reveals that his youngest daughter, Grace, currently has no issue with him attending her events.
"She doesn't have that issue. I get to go and watch her compete," he says of Grace, who rides horses competitively. "She doesn't mind me being there."
Wahlberg says he shares a special bond with Grace, 13, beyond her embracing his public existence; She also takes after him in rising bright and early in the morning.
In 2018, the "Other Guys" star shared his workout-packed daily schedule, which started with a 2:30 a.m. wake-up call and wrapped at his 7:30 p.m. bedtime, no breaks included. While his schedule has slightly changed due to have teens in the house, Wahlberg shares with TODAY.com that he still gets an early start — and he sees Grace following suit.
“Gracie is already (getting up early). She gets herself up every morning. She gets ready, she’s off to her barn,” Wahlberg explained. “She’s doing all the stuff that she needs to do with the horses and training and taking care of the animals. She is me to a T.”