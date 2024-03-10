Maluma welcomes 1st child and reveals her adorable name

Maluma is officially a dad!

The rapper shared on Instagram March 10 that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, welcomed their first child, posting pictures of the newborn's tiny hand gripping a finger.

Their child was born March 9 at 8:23 a.m., he shared in the caption of the post, written in Spanish. They named their daughter Paris Londoño Gomez.

“Thank you all for your birthday messages and well wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment,” a translation of Maluma’s caption reads.

Maluma announced that he was going to be a father through the music video for his song “Procura,” which featured scenes of the couple looking at an ultrasound and counting down at a gender reveal party. A stream of pink light revealed that the couple was having a baby girl.

Maluma later confirmed the news in an interview with NPR that aired Oct. 20, 2023.

“It’s such a big dream. I always dreamed about this,” Maluma said at the time. “It’s perfect timing. I mean, all the beautiful things that I’m living."

Even before she was born, the “Chantaje” rapper said his daughter was “everything” to him.

“Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming,” he said. “It’s like she made a reset on my mind. She’s everything to me right now. It’s crazy. It’s a crazy feeling that only parents are going to understand.”