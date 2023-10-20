Maluma is going to be a father!

On Oct. 19, the rapper revealed that he and his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, were expecting their first child together in a new music video, which he debuted at his concert in Washington D.C.

In the music video for his song "Procura," Maluma showed some cute home videos that he and Gomez took together. Then, at the end, it showed the couple fawning over an ultrasound.

An ultrasound of Maluma and Susana Gomez's new baby is shown in Maluma's new music video, "Procura." Maluma via YouTube

At one point in the video, Maluma kisses Gomez's growing baby bump while their families look excited by the news.

The scene then cuts to the couple having fun at a gender-reveal party. Maluma, Gomez and their guests count down from cinco before a stream of pink light flashes on them, revealing that they are welcoming a baby girl.

Excited by the news, Gomez and Maluma immediately hug each other as the video fades to black.

Maluma later confirmed the news in an interview with NPR's Latin arts and culture podcast Alt.Latino. The official TikTok account for the podcast posted a clip of the interview Oct. 20.

"I'm having a baby. Wow, that's crazy," he said.

“It’s such a big dream. I always dreamed about this,” Maluma added. “It’s perfect timing. I mean, all the beautiful things that I’m living. I’m looking for more personal experiences, too, you know? I love my music. I love being on tour, but I also want to keep growing as a human being, not only as an artist.”

During the interview, Maluma also revealed the name of his daughter.

“Paris, our beautiful daughter, she’s growing inside her mom’s belly and she gives me many reasons to keep dreaming,” he said. “It’s like she made a reset on my mind. She’s everything to me right now. It’s crazy. It’s a crazy feeling that only parents are going to understand."